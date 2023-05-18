Thailand's NACC to Host a Forum on Open Government as a Game Changer in Fight Against Corruption

News provided by

National Anti-Corruption Commission (Thailand)

18 May, 2023, 05:40 ET

BANGKOK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said today that it will on May 25th, 2023 host a forum in Bangkok with experts from the public, private and academic sectors on the topic of "Open Government: Game Changer in Fight against Corruption", aiming to promote increasing public disclosure of information and to raise the level of transparency in order to strengthen confidence in the Thai economy.

Banner promoting the event about open government to be held, on May 25, 2023, by Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission.
The forum, which will open with a keynote speech by Mr Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, Secretary General of the NACC, about the role of public information as a weapon to defeat fraud in the digital age, will be co-hosted with local television channel PPTV HD 36.

The speech will be followed by a panel discussion during which experts will share experiences and views related to the use public information and the role of open government as an important tool in the prevention and suppression of corruption and misconduct.

The panel speakers will include Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, Assoc. Prof. Tortrakul Yomnak, member of the board of the Foundation for Public Policy and Good Governance, Mr. Kitti Tangjitrmaneesakda, Vice Chairman of The Federation of Thai Industries, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Anusorn Tamajai, Chairman of the Pridi Banomyong Institute.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 13:30 to 16:30, at the Atrium Wing C zone, 1st floor, Movenpick Hotel BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, Wireless Road, in Bangkok. While the proceedings will be held in Thai, simultaneous English language translation will also be available.

Interested parties can attend the event on site or online at www.pptvhd36.com/webinar. On ground registration will start at 13:00.

In addition to the forum, an exhibition will be held in the registration area and will present information about corruption problems, and how they can be prevented and addressed through proactive anti-corruption steps, and witness protection measures. The exhibition boards will present news about examples of corruption cases in the past 10 years, as gathered by the Anti-Corruption Organization (Thailand), or ACT, a non-governmental group. Also on display will be the actions and rulings by the NACC and the Supreme Court, as well as examples of the prevention activities of the NACC's Corruption Deterrence Center.

SOURCE National Anti-Corruption Commission (Thailand)

