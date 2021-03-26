Thailand’s Singha Estate secures exclusive rights for 30% shareholding in three major co-generation power plants

The first of the plants is an operational 123 megawatt (MW) combined cycle co-generation power plant that is owned and operated by Angthong Power Company Limited and located in the 'World Food Valley' industrial estate in Ang Thong, Central Thailand.

The second and third plants, each with 140 MW capacity, are greenfield operations that are currently under construction and will enter into service in 2023. They are also located in the 'World Food Valley' industrial estate. The licences for these power plants are owned by B.Grimm Power (Ratchaburi) 1 Limited and B.Grimm Power (Ratchaburi) 2 Limited.

The three acquisitions are subject to Singha Estate's shareholders' approval at its Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2021.

Mr. Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Singha Estate PCL, said, "We have secured these rights under very attractive terms. They are an important part of the jigsaw that will make Singha Estate into one of Thailand's foremost property, power generation, and engineering services companies, while tripling revenues to around US$ 646 million in three years."

Mrs. Thitima Rungkwansiriroj, Chief Executive Officer, Singha Estate PCL, said that Singha Estate is pursuing a strategic broadening.

"We are developing the business across four, connected platforms. It's an approach that makes Singha Estate unique and opens up much wider commercial opportunities than would be possible as a pure property development company. It also gives us greater competitiveness through complementarities, commonalities and integration, as well as greater stability through portfolios that have different business cycles, different risk profiles, and an ability to generate recurrent income.

"The emergence of many extra-large-scale development projects in Thailand and Singha Estate's integrated approach that combines hospitality, residential, commercial and industrial property development with power generation and related innovative businesses will give us unrivalled advantages in capturing some of these huge, new opportunities," she said.

Mrs. Rungkwansiriroj added, "Licences for power generation plants of this size are a very rare commodity in Thailand, so we are especially pleased to have secured exclusive rights to a substantial stake in three important power plants. They will give us an immediate and sure-footed presence in this sector."

She added that 270 MW, or close to 70% of the combined output of the three power plants, is already pre-sold at guaranteed prices, assuring sustainable, recurring revenues for Singha Estate.

The three power plants are expected to generate around US$ 242 million in revenues in 2024.

Mrs. Rungkwansiriroj said, "Singha Estate has a draw-down facility with banks so we need only put up minimal capital for these businesses, and at the tail end, under a 'back-end equity' arrangement."

Singha Estate has a low net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96 and access to Bht 25 billion in credit facilities.

Singha Estate's commercial property businesses include 140,000 square metres of commercial office and retail space contributing approximately 15% of its total revenues in 2020. It has 39 hotels and resorts with 4,600 keys across five countries, contributing approximately 24% of revenues. And, it has 23 residential development projects that include single-detached-houses, townhouses, and condominiums under the Santiburi, The ESSE, and brands, contributing 57% of its revenues.

According to Mrs. Rungkwansiriroj, Singha Estate aims to enter local and global partnerships that will bring competitive expertise and additional global reach.

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations - Maysenee Ratnavijarn

Tel: +6692 417 5491

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Singha Estate