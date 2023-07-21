Thailand's Thriving Data Center Market: Comprehensive Database Covering the Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database in Excel format provides comprehensive insights into 28 existing data centers and 14 upcoming data centers, covering key locations such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Saraburi.

The Thailand data center market has been experiencing robust growth, attracting significant investments from prominent investors such as SC Zeus Data Centers, Data Center First, Nautilus Data Technologies, Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group, and Advanced Info Service (AIS)+Singtel+ Gulf Energy. This surge in investments reflects the market's immense potential and attractiveness to global players.

Key Market Highlights:

Retail Dominance: In 2022, retail colocation accounted for approximately 85% of the market share in Thailand , while wholesale colocation represented the remaining 15%. This emphasizes the significance of retail colocation services in meeting the data demands of businesses and consumers. Growing Internet Penetration: As of January 2022 , Thailand's population has exceeded 70 million, with a high internet penetration rate of over 75% and over 80% active social media usage. The country's peak internet traffic reached around 136.93 Gbps in 2022, indicating a thriving digital landscape. Bangkok's IT Capacity: The capital city, Bangkok , has emerged as a prominent data center hub, contributing to over 65% of the existing IT capacity in Thailand . This strategic location serves as a key connectivity point in the region.

The database covers essential data points across each data center facility, offering detailed insights for investors and stakeholders in the data center industry. For existing data centers, it includes information such as location, operator/owner name, facility address, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards (Tier I - IV), and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database provides investment details, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment amount, electrical and mechanical infrastructure investments, general construction services investment, announcement year, project status (opened/under construction/announced & planned), and active or expected year of opening.

Investors and operators covered in the database include AIMS Data Center, CAT Telecom, CSL (AIS Business), Fujitsu, Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center), Internet Thailand, NTT Global Data Centers, Pacific Internet, Poren Internet, STT GDC + Frasers Property Thailand, SUPERNAP Thailand, TCC Technology, True IDC, United Information Highway (UIH), and Chindata Group (WHA).

Target Audience:

This comprehensive database is a valuable resource for a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.

For those seeking a deep understanding of Thailand's data center market, this database offers unparalleled insights and is a must-have resource for making informed decisions.

