Thala Beach Nature Reserve Joins Nature's Most Exclusive Club - National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World

CAIRNS, Australia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of only five memberships granted to an Australian eco-retreat, Thala Beach Nature Reserve is proud to announce that it has been invited to join the exclusive ranks of membership to the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World.

The open plan tropical design of Thala Beach Nature Reserve's buildings allow it to blend with the local environment.

The membership granted to Thala Beach Nature Reserve by National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World is a timely and natural union. For more than 10 years, Thala has achieved Advanced Eco-certification and Green Travel Leader status (Ecotourism Australia) through responsible and sustainable practices and environmental sensitivity.

Thala was handpicked for membership after successfully undergoing a rigorous vetting process. The standards for inclusion to National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World are based on the four pillars of sustainable tourism: protection of natural heritage, protection of cultural heritage, support for local communities, and environmentally friendly practices.

National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World is more than a selection of world-class hotels, resorts and retreats; it is a rich and varied collection of rare experiences in the world's most beautiful environments. Arguably nature lovers' most exclusive club, member lodges offer their guests encounters with uniquely stunning regions of the world – and the chance to intimately discover them.

According to Thala Beach Nature Reserve's owner, Rob Prettejohn, the family-owned beachfront eco retreat has long offered a peaceful sanctuary for nature-loving travellers. "Our busy lifestyles drive us relentlessly. To take some time off to reconnect with nature is a magical and enriching experience."

"At Thala Beach Nature Reserve, our guests enjoy comfort within a beautiful, natural environment that is home to many unique Australian plants and animals," explains Rob Prettejohn. "Add good local food and friendly Tropical Queensland hospitality and interactive experiences, including visits to The Great Barrier Reef and guided walks in our ancient Gondwanan rainforests, guests have a combination of experiences available nowhere else in the world."

Perfectly positioned on a private headland, Thala Beach Nature Reserve is surrounded by the UNESCO World Heritage sites of The Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics, providing easy access for guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding natural grandeur and the abundance of nature-based activities on offer.

Thala's unique accommodation is made up of 83 eco-designed, tree house-style bungalows that are set on 58 hectares of native rainforest, with 2 kilometres of private-access beach. Thala Beach Nature Reserve is located 45 minutes from Cairns and 15 minutes from Port Douglas in Tropical North Queensland, Australia.

Protection of the local environment, while welcoming travellers, is something Rob Prettejohn holds close to his heart. "When visitors stay with us they contribute to preserving this wonderful and rare place. We are thrilled to now be a member of National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World and to be a part of a culture that embraces the very same values that we at Thala treasure."

As a member of National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World, Thala Beach Nature Reserve belongs to an exclusive collection of membership lodges that invite guests to discover some of the world's most treasured environments, while helping to protect those places for generations to come.

Media Contact:

Seton Prettejohn

Phone: 61431342841

Email: seton@thalabeach.com.au

Related Files

Thala Beach Nature Reserve - digital brochure.pdf

Related Images

thala-beach-nature-reserves-lobby.jpg

Thala Beach Nature Reserve's Lobby

The open plan tropical design of Thala Beach Nature Reserve's buildings allow it to blend with the local environment.

thalas-private-headland.jpg

Thala's Private Headland

Thala Beach Nature Reserve is a headland with an area of 145 acres with 2km's of private access beach frontage between Port Douglas and Cairns, Australia.

guests-stargazing.jpg

Guests Stargazing

Thala's guests stargazing at the onsite observatory.

accommodation.jpg

Accommodation

83 Bungalows are spread throughout the forest across Thala Beach Nature Reserve allowing guests to be up close with nature.

Related Links

Thala Beach Nature Reserve

National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfQQ-TQXcdU

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thala-beach-nature-reserve-joins-natures-most-exclusive-club---national-geographic-unique-lodges-of-the-world-300636641.html

SOURCE Thala Beach Nature Reserve

Related Links

https://www.thalabeach.com.au

