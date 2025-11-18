THALES ACADEMY CARY EXPANDING PRE-K-12 CAMPUS WITH NEW BUILDING OPENING IN EARLY 2026

CARY, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thales Academy Cary—part of the Thales Academy network of K–12 independent classical schools—is expanding its Pre-K through high school campus with a new building opening in early 2026. The newly renovated building will include a gymnasium, locker rooms, and a fully equipped engineering lab classroom with tools and equipment for the school's Luddy Institute of Technology (LIT) pre-engineering program and the Luddy Industrial Arts (LIA) program courses.

"Thales Academy Cary is the first campus in the Thales Academy network to offer all grades from preschool through twelfth grade on the same campus, and we are delighted to add this newly dedicated space to offer enhanced amenities there for physical education and sports, performances and assemblies, as well as our pre-engineering and industrial arts programs," says Bob Luddy, founder of Thales Academy.

"Our community is so excited about the expanded academic and athletic facilities coming to our campus, and I particularly am thrilled that our inaugural senior class will be able to celebrate their historic commencement ceremony in June in this new building," says Heather Bakogiannis, JH/HS Head of School, Thales Academy Cary.

In line with the other buildings on campus, the new building will feature a beautiful, natural-light-rich, secure design and be outfitted with the latest safety and security features, including controlled-access doors and security cameras. The gymnasium will have new polished hardwood courts, dual courtside bleachers, and dedicated locker rooms, and the lab classroom for the pre-engineering and industrial arts programs will house power tools, hand tools, workbenches, and more. An elegant entryway with a baby grand piano is also part of the new building.

"The new building is absolutely beautiful and will be a truly wonderful enhancement to the Cary campus," says Jacqueline Scott, Pre-K–5 Head of School, Thales Academy Cary. "We can't wait for our students to enjoy the new space in the new year."

Thales Academy Cary's central Triangle location (on Buck Jones Road near Crossroads Plaza shopping center in Cary) provides central and southern Wake County families an easily accessible high-quality, affordable private school option from preschool all the way through high school. Tuition at Thales Academy Cary for 2026–2027 is $6,000–$7,600 per year (varies by grade level), and scholarships and payment plans are available. Families interested in applying should visit www.ThalesAcademy.org/Apply.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a K–12 network of classical schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. www.ThalesAcademy.org

