Thales Completes Acquisition of Gemalto to Become a Global Leader in Digital Identity and Security, Extending U.S. Footprint

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) has today completed the acquisition of Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO), creating a global leader in digital identity and security.

With Gemalto, Thales will cover the entire critical decision chain in a digital world, from data generation via sensors, to real-time decision support.

This acquisition increases Thales's revenues to €19 (US$22.4) billion and self-funded R&D to €1 (US$1.4) billion a year, with 80,000 employees in 68 countries.

Thales will also gain four new U.S.-based business entities adding to a footprint which has existed in the U.S. for more than 100 years.

ARLINGTON, VA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Completed in 15 months, the acquisition of Gemalto by Thales for €4.8 (US$5.6) billion creates a Group on a new scale and a global leader in digital identity and security employing 80,000 people. The larger Thales will master all technologies underpinning the critical decision chain for companies, organisations and governments. Incorporating the talent and technologies of Gemalto, Thales will develop secure solutions to address the major challenges faced by our societies, such as unmanned air traffic management, data and network cybersecurity, airport security or financial transaction security.

This combination creates a world-class leader with an unrivalled portfolio of digital identity and security solutions based on technologies such as biometry, data protection, and, more broadly, cybersecurity. Thales will provide a seamless response to customers, including critical infrastructure providers such as banks, telecom operators, government agencies, utilities and other industries as they step up to the challenges of identifying people and objects and keeping data secure.

"With Gemalto, a global leader in digital identification and data protection, Thales has acquired a set of highly complementary technologies and competencies with applications in all of our five vertical markets, which are now redefined as aerospace; space; ground transportation; digital identity and security; and defence and security. These are the smart technologies that help people make the best choices at every decisive moment. The acquisition is a turning point for the Group's 80,000 employees. Together, we are creating a giant in digital identity and security with the capabilities to compete in the big leagues worldwide." Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO, Thales

