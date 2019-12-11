Thales delivers enhanced Azure Active Directory integration to provide seamless secure access to all Microsoft products

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thales today announced that its SafeNet Trusted Access solution now integrates with the entire Microsoft applications suite, protecting customers with its multi-factor authentication, access management and single sign on capabilities. Through the integration with Azure Active Directory (AD), organizations can now deploy SafeNet Trusted Access for seamless, secure access to Office 365 and other services in the Microsoft cloud as well as legacy Windows domains.

According to the Thales 2019 Access Management Index, almost half of businesses believe cloud applications make them a target for cyber-attacks. Surveying 1,050 IT decision makers globally, the report revealed that cloud applications (49%) are listed in the top three reasons an organization might be attacked, just behind unprotected infrastructure such as IoT devices (54%) and web portals (50%).

SafeNet Trusted Access gives users a consistent log in experience for all applications and enables IT organizations to secure Office 365 centrally with all other apps in an environment. With rapid time to live, SafeNet Trusted Access offers smart single sign on, enabling customers to offer conditional access and different levels of authentication based on their privilege rights for Office 365 and other applications. SafeNet Trusted Access also offers broader multi-factor authentication options including PUSH, Hardware tokens, SMS, Grid, PKI, ensuring only those authorised to access these applications and services can do so.

Garrett Bekker, Principal Security Analyst at 451 Research said: "Thanks to a combination of increased regulation and frequent media headlines, businesses are increasingly aware of the implications of not protecting access to cloud-based services – especially cloud-based mail servers. As a result, security is becoming a priority for many organizations as they look to take advantage of the many benefits of the cloud. However, traditional perimeter-based approaches to security are ineffective. Authenticating users and managing who has access to the services, systems and data is a critical aspect of securing cloud environments."

Francois Lasnier, Vice President for Access Management solutions at Thales said: "Organizations are moving more of their operations to cloud every year, and Microsoft has been at the forefront of driving this transformation with its cloud-based services including Office 365. Ensuring employees have secure and seamless access to all services in the Microsoft cloud is critical to protecting sensitive data and achieving compliance. Our integration with Azure Active Directory and O365 provides a cost-effective and comprehensive way for IT staff to manage identities and secure access across all Microsoft applications, whether in the cloud or on-premises."

