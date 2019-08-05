Thales helps organizations combat the future security threats of quantum computing

PARIS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thales today announced its collaboration with ISARA Corp. and ID Quantique (IDQ), leading providers of complementary quantum-safe security solutions, to collaborate on a quantum-safe, crypto-agile solution designed to protect against the security threat of quantum computing.

As the reality of quantum computing approaches, companies and other organizations need to stay one step ahead of the potential computational power that could render today's encryption algorithms obsolete. By incorporating quantum-safe algorithms from ISARA and the quantum random number generation technology from ID Quantique in its SafeNet Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSM) and SafeNet High Speed Encryptors, Thales is providing organizations with the crypto-agility to easily implement quantum-safe crypto and combat the threats of quantum computing.

"Quantum computing will be one of the biggest technological achievements in recent memory, but it comes with a lot of security risks," said Todd Moore, Vice President Encryption Products for cloud protection and licensing activity, Thales. "While there is no such thing as a silver bullet when it comes to cybersecurity, crypto-agility is the next frontier in protection against the processing power of quantum. It will enable businesses to deploy algorithms in a flexible way, without significantly altering the system infrastructure, should there be a failure of the original encryption. Meaning that businesses can protect their data from future threats like quantum computing, which is still a bit away, without having to rip up their systems each year as the power of computing grows."

Scott Totzke, CEO and Co-founder at ISARA added, "One of the biggest threats quantum computing brings is the eradication of trust within data ownership, made possible by public key cryptography. This partnership aims to not only protect the data itself, but provide that assurance that only those that are able to access it, have been trusted to do so."

"Quantum communications technologies will play a significant role in securing data and communications, both in backbone networks and at the edge," said Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and Co-founder at ID Quantique. "Solutions incorporating quantum resistant algorithms, QRNG and QKD, combined with crypto agility provide a holistic solution. It is clear the security industry needs to come together, as we have here, to combat future threats"

ID Quantique's Quantis Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) will feed random numbers into the SafeNet Luna HSM, providing high quality entropy for the generation of strong keys.



The SafeNet Luna Post-Quantum Crypto Functionality Module embeds the ISARA Radiate Quantum-Safe Toolkit to enable customers to securely create and store quantum-resistant keys and perform digital signatures within the secure, tamper resistant HSM.

Additionally, SafeNet High Speed Encryption (HSE) solutions, which protect data in motion, support quantum key distribution (QKD) and the Quantis QRNG from ID Quantique. This means the Thales high speed encryption platform provides high assurance encryption while leveraging quantum techniques for key generation and management as data crosses networks.

Additional Resources

About Thales

The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales reported sales of €19 billion in 2018.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Digital Security

Download HD photos

SOURCE Thales

Related Links

http://www.thalesesec.com

