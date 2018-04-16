Thales strengthens its multi-cloud BYOE solutions to include major cloud storage tiers

Click to tweet: New additions to @thalesesecurity BYOE portfolio helps orgs securely utilize the most cost-effective cloud storage across @awscloud @Azure@googlecloud https://bit.ly/2IO2yMk

Organizations typically seek to utilize the least expensive storage options to meet their performance requirements. However, these options have proven difficult in the areas of data control, data security complexity, compliance reporting and the prevention of data leaks. To help mitigate these challenges, the new cloud security offerings from Thales protect multiple storage tiers, providing organizations with the most cost-effective cloud storage options while meeting compliance requirements and reducing risk and operational complexity.

Offering advanced encryption, key management, and granular access policies, Vormetric Transparent Encryption from Thales now secures AWS S3 and Glacier storage environments, complementing existing support for EBS and EFS. Servers both on-premises and operating on Amazon EC2 can enjoy the security benefits of the FIPS 140-2 certified Vormetric Transparent Encryption solution and the cost-effectiveness of S3 storage. Additionally, Vormetric Transparent Encryption now supports storage data encryption for servers running Hortonworks for AWS customers utilizing S3, giving big data customers necessary data protection and compliance support.

Peter Galvin, chief strategy officer for Thales eSecurity says:

"Thales is continuing to provide security and compliance for data wherever it is stored. Our multi-cloud strategy allows organizations to utilize storage and applications services from any of the major cloud vendors with the high assurance security, control and compliance they need to protect their most sensitive data. We have seen that too many high-profile organizations have been too reliant on cloud storage vendors for their security needs, which has resulted in major data breaches. Thales solutions put organizations in control, allowing them to use encryption and key management solutions that work across multiple cloud environments – ensuring that there are no more "leaky buckets".

Additional updates to the Thales product line providing security, control and management for storage and other needs include:

Vormetric Transparent Encryption for Microsoft Azure Files : Vormetric Transparent Encryption now supports Microsoft Azure Files, enabling both cloud servers and on-premises desktops and servers to securely leverage hybrid Service Message Block (SMB) file shares

: Vormetric Transparent Encryption now supports Microsoft Azure Files, enabling both cloud servers and on-premises desktops and servers to securely leverage hybrid Service Message Block (SMB) file shares Vormetric Transparent Encryption for Amazon Linux : Vormetric Transparent Encryption now supports Amazon Linux, bringing the benefits of advanced encryption with centralized key management to the increasingly popular operating system

: Vormetric Transparent Encryption now supports Amazon Linux, bringing the benefits of advanced encryption with centralized key management to the increasingly popular operating system Vormetric Cloud Encryption Gateway for Google Cloud Storage : Adding to existing support for AWS S3 and Caringo, the gateway now supports Google Cloud Storage

: Adding to existing support for AWS S3 and Caringo, the gateway now supports Google Cloud Storage Vormetric Application Encryption RESTful APIs: New RESTful API support for Vormetric Application Encryption makes it easier to integrate encryption, key management, and other crypto functions in applications deployed in the cloud

To learn more about the latest Thales BYOE cloud storage product updates, visit Thales at the RSA Conference, North Expo Booth #3425, Moscone Center, San Francisco, April 16-20, 2018.

