Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready

While both VMware vSphere and vSAN have built-in encryption, with Thales' VMware Ready status, the solutions can now leverage key management capabilities from Thales. Thales is an Elite member of the VMware Technology Alliance Partner program, and VMware is a member of the Thales Alliance for Solution and Application Providers (ASAP) partner program.

By consolidating key management, Vormetric Key Management fosters consistent policy implementation across multiple systems and reduces training and maintenance costs. The solution also aids VMware customers in meeting compliance requirements. Regulations such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) require organizations demonstrate their data is protected at all times – a requirement that has compelled enterprises to embrace encryption strategies giving them greater control over their data.

Peter Galvin, Chief Strategy Officer at Thales eSecurity says:

"The integration of the Vormetric Data Security Manager with VMware solutions provides a one-stop enterprise encryption key management for customers, and gives them the tools they need to retain control over their data. All organizations can now benefit from centralized key management and Thales customers can build upon our Vormetric Data Security Manager to deploy additional security capabilities as they embark on their journey to the cloud. Examples include transparent encryption, for both structured and unstructured data, as well as additional access controls and auditing capabilities."

Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware

"We are pleased that Thales qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Thales can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments."

Along with its key management certification, Thales's Vormetric Data Security Manager is listed in the VMware Compatibility Guide. Well-known to VMware customers and channel partners, the VMware Compatibility Guide is a go-to site for approved VMware partners whose solutions play well in the VMware solution ecosystem.

