ThaMa-Vet Introduces Innovative Fixed Dosage Swine Syringes with See-Through Barrel

The new veterinary syringes guarantee highly accurate administration of mass injections combining full control and ease of use.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThaMa-Vet, a leading provider of animal health veterinary syringes, has launched two new innovative swine syringes, which combine fixed dosage precision with a transparent barrel, ensuring highly accurate administration while maintaining ease of use.

ThaMa 312 and ThaMa 313 are the latest additions to ThaMa-Vet's line of automatic swine syringes, offering unique all-metal, fixed-dosage single or double syringes as well as adjustable glass barrel automatic syringes.

The new Clearly Fixed ThaMa 312 and ThaMa 313 eliminate the need for manual adjustments during mass injections. With pre-set dosages pistons, users can focus on efficient vaccination without worrying about settings. The three fixed-dosage pistons (0.5 cc, 1 cc, and 2 cc) guarantee consistent and accurate dosing for every inoculation.

The transparent barrel provides complete visibility during the vaccination process. Users can monitor the liquid flow, ensuring precise delivery with no need to pause production.

"The addition of ThaMa 312 and ThaMa 313 to our family of swine syringes provides the ultimate combination of fixed dose pistons with a see-through barrel for optimal control over the exact dosages," said Udi Nechmad, CEO of ThaMa-Vet. "We are committed to streamlining processes to achieve smooth mass vaccination by offering highly reliable syringes for the poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, and small animal sectors."

Ergonomically designed for user comfort and safety, the new syringes ensure that all vaccination procedures are administered with confidence.

ThaMa 312 works seamlessly with a cannula needle and a plastic hose connected to the bottle, while ThaMa 313 features a vial holder for easy attachment of the vaccine bottle, offering flexibility in vaccination procedures.

With the new syringes, ThaMa-Vet now offers a full line of 2cc syringes for swine and livestock, which includes the all-metal syringes ThaMa 263 and ThaMa 262, and the adjustable glass barrel ThaMa 240 and ThaMa 213 syringes.

About ThaMa-Vet

ThaMa-Vet specializes in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art automatic syringe systems and injectors for veterinary and healthcare applications. The company has been servicing poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, and small animal producers globally for more than 60 years, and prides itself on delivering high-quality, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions that enhance animal health and welfare.

For more information: https://www.thama-vet.com/en

For updates: LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

Hadas Kazs-Shive

Marketing & Operations Manager

ThaMa-Vet

[email protected]

+972-3-9212958

SOURCE ThaMa-Vet