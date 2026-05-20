Thandi Clements Joins CS McKee as Director, Distribution and Client Service

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS McKee announced today that Thandi Clements had joined the firm's Institutional Sales and Client Services Team as Director, Distribution and Client Service. The announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer Timothy Ford.

"Thandi brings more than 30 years of experience in client service, relationship management, business development and marketing leadership to CS McKee," Ford said. "Throughout her career, Thandi has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional client experiences, fostering long-term partnerships, and leading collaborative, high-performing teams," he added. "Her extensive experience working with institutional clients and consultants will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients."

"Thandi will be based in Orange County, California, and will play an important role in supporting and expanding our client and consultant relationships across the Western region," Ford continued. "We are excited to have Thandi join the CS McKee team and look forward to the leadership, energy, and perspective she will bring to our Distribution & Client Service efforts."

Most recently, Thandi served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Washington Capital, where she led marketing and client service initiatives, managed key client relationships, and drove strategic growth efforts across the Western United States.

Thandi is a member of the Leadership Circle of the Ladies in Investments Networking Coalition (LINC). Thandi has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Letters, Arts, and Sciences from Penn State University and has also studied Economics at Golden State University. She also serves on the Penn State College of Liberal Arts Alumni Society Board and volunteers as a mentor in the Liberal Arts Alumni Mentorship Program.

About CS McKee

CS McKee is an institutional investment management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA with over $12.6 billion under management as of March 31, 2026 in taxable fixed income, equity and multi-asset portfolios. The firm was founded in 1931 and became a Registered Investment Advisor in 1972. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions. Learn more about CS McKee at csmckee.com.

CS McKee is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of March 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had approximately $21.1 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $165 billion in assets in 20 different countries as of March 31, 2026.

CS McKee is an independent investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor approval by the SEC.

SOURCE CS McKee