"Thank You, Dr. Fauci": The High-Stakes Docu-Thriller Investigating COVID-19 Origins, the Dangers of Biodefense, and a Massive Coverup Available Globally Now

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a limited theatrical release in the US, "Thank You, Dr. Fauci" premiered digitally for audiences around the world on Monday Night and is streaming globally on www.ThankYouDrFaucimovie.com now. Award-winning director Jenner Furst leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, delivering a fresh investigation into the origins of COVID-19, decades of controversial research championed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and whether or not he acted to cover up the largest scientific accident in history.

Thank You, Dr. Fauci - The Movie

Furst is no stranger to controversial prime-time stories and has been a mainstay in premium documentaries for over a decade with streaming hits like Murdaugh Murders, The Pharmacist, Fyre Fraud, and Time: The Kalief Browder Story. While the story of the pandemic has been fraught with conspiracy theories driven by political divisions in the US, Furst's new film dials in to debunk what he sees as the biggest conspiracy of all - that the virus came from nature.

"There was only one way to present the information I was given over the last year, " said Furst. "And, that was to frame this as the largest true-crime in history."

Furst calls his new film a "docu-thriller" asking viewers to consider painfully uncomfortable questions. Was the pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions the consequence of scientific arrogance? And was the man who stepped in front of cameras to lead America's bungled response engaged in a fraudulent cover up to hide his own culpability in the tragedy? Furst appears on-screen for the first time in his career, processing the information for the viewer as he attempts to interview Fauci. We see him sign numerous email exchanges "Thank You, Dr. Fauci" while processing his own shock and betrayal for being misled by the iconoclastic doctor.

"This is a huge story and we knew it needed to be told objectively by an accomplished filmmaker," said Lewis Fenton, who along with Scott St. John raised a preliminary budget from family and friends to begin production independently. "This is way too urgent and consequential to be dismissed as a hit piece or political propaganda and we were passionate that this needed to be done independently."

Bombadil Productions, owned by Fenton and St. John, partnered with Incite Studios, run by Furst, Arnold Rifkin and Justin Lee. Incite directly financed the remainder of the film to ensure the integrity of the investigation and prevent interference. The film directly tackles questions of censorship by Fauci and the US government, including the suppression of scientific debate on social media platforms.

"This is one of the most censored stories of our time," said Furst. "We didn't want to take any chances."

Given the explosive nature of the content, Furst and partners opted to launch this film on their website www.ThankYouDrFaucimovie.com where viewers around the world can securely stream the film in 4K behind a user-friendly paywall. Working with former developers from major streaming platforms, the site offers unlimited streaming across all devices for 72 hours, and robust data security to protect the film from being censored by outside forces. Since launching last night, traffic has skyrocketed and people from around the world are streaming the film.

Furst, a registered Democrat who considers himself "very far left", says they waited for Fauci's congressional hearings last June before deciding on when the film should be released. Furst is seen near the end of the film, confronting Rep. Jamie Raskin, after Raskin and all of his Democratic colleagues refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing by Fauci.

"I thought we were about to experience a sea-change and there would finally be bipartisan support," said Furst. "I was devastated when I saw that committee turn into a circus. It forced me to confront this differently.

"People are questioning why we are doing this. I think the bigger question is why are we not doing this, and how has it taken us so long?" said Rifkin, an Executive Producer on the film and the former President of William Morris Agency. Rifkin has been a staunch supporter of Civil Rights and the Democratic Party for decades, and already caught heat from colleagues, family, and friends who are angry about the timing of this release. "All I can say is 'call me when you watch the movie, tell me you feel the same way about this guy and about the horror we lived through.' People have lost way too much for this lie to continue."

"If I am being asked to make a choice between exposing the truth, or protecting a political party before an election - that is an easy choice, I choose the truth,"said Furst who believes urgent bipartisan efforts are needed to safeguard the public and that another laboratory generated pandemic is imminent and fast approaching. "The film makes it very clear that this story did not start with COVID and if we don't do something fast, this story will not end with COVID… COVID is only the beginning."

