Thank You for Joining Us for the Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month

Werner partnered with ALI on a four-webinar Ladder Safety Webinar Series covering the topics: Choosing Your Ladder, Safety Before the First Step, Safety While Climbing, and Safety at the Top. Recordings of these presentations are available to view or share on-demand, along with the presentation slides online.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

