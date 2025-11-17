NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks, the customer-first native ad network on a mission to make people fall in love with advertising again, today announced a new partnership with Oztix, Australia's largest independent ticketing company.

The collaboration integrates Thanks' AI-powered post-purchase media monetisation platform across Oztix's digital ecosystem. Fans can now discover contextually relevant offers from travel and dining to merchandise and experiences, at the perfect moment: right after securing their tickets.

Thanks and Oztix Join Forces to Make Every Ticket Purchase More Rewarding Post this

As part of the rollout, Thanks and Oztix will jointly support Make-A-Wish® Australia, with a portion of proceeds donated each quarter to help grant life-changing wishes to Australian children with critical illnesses. The initiative ensures that every ticket purchase contributes to creating joy, both for fans attending events and for families across Australia.

"Oztix is a cornerstone of Australia's live-event scene, connecting millions of fans to the experiences they love," said Steve Tesoriero, Founder and Co-CEO of Thanks. "We're thrilled to partner with a team that truly values its audience and is willing to innovate to add more meaning to every ticket purchase. Together, we're building on the same AI-powered platform trusted by major brands like eBay, Linktree, and Booking.com, and expanding it into the world of live events, making post-purchase moments more valuable for everyone involved."

For more than two decades, Oztix has been built on partnerships – with promoters, venues, artists, and communities. The company is well-known across the live entertainment and events industry for championing initiatives that support and strengthen the industry itself. This new collaboration with Thanks introduces a fresh way to give back by enabling fans to connect with and contribute to charitable causes directly through their ticket purchase experience. Together with Thanks' quarterly donations, it's a shared effort to bring more meaning to every event moment.

"Together, we're showing how retail media and community can work side by side – creating rewarding experiences for fans while giving back. Many of us are parents ourselves, so giving back to Make-A-Wish feels deeply meaningful. It's about spreading the same joy and connection we see at live events to children and families who need it most," said Stuart Field, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Oztix.

This partnership marks another milestone in Thanks' expansion across the Australian market and reflects its commitment to building more human, more rewarding moments for consumers, brands, and communities alike.

About Thanks

Thanks is the customer-first, AI-driven commerce media network that delights consumers with personalized, high-value rewards in high-intent moments. eBay, Linktree, Sezzle, and Zip are among its growing network of partners, driving incremental revenue, loyalty, and brand love, while delivering industry-leading ROI for advertisers including HelloFresh, Shopback, The Oodie and Flight Centre. Powered by its proprietary DelightAI engine, Thanks connects brands and customers through monetizable ad experiences, rewarding more than 50 million shoppers every month across the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Discover more at https://www.thanks.co/

About Oztix

Oztix is Australia's largest independent ticketing company, proudly Queensland-owned and built on partnerships. For more than 20 years, Oztix has powered thousands of events across music, sport, and community celebrations, combining world-class technology with service excellence to deliver seamless ticketing experiences for fans and organisers.

SOURCE Thanks Studio Inc.