"Thanks To All of These Liars" a Political Atomic Bomb of a Song by Crooner Frank Lamphere, Set to Explode Across the Internet

Lamphere and his swinging band unabashedly tell the "in the dark" voter about the purported deceptions from their "reliable" news sources and government

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional pop singer-songwriter Frank Lamphere, hopes his new musical, pro-conservative political statement "Thanks To All of These Liars" will influence undecided voters in the upcoming presidential election. The song's lyrics, that came to Frank after a Summer morning jog, boldly highlight many of the outrageous and possibly misleading claims reported by the MSN (Mainstream News Media such as: CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NY Times, Washington Post etc.), the modern-day Democrat Party and the horrible real-life consequences of these lies.

"Honesty is a virtue, and the news media in the US is about as unvirtuous as it gets," says Lamphere. He's a working Sinatra type singer, independent recording artist, occasional songwriter, Christian, proud American, politically conservative and also a successful deck contractor (A-Affordable Decks) of 32 years.

A critical song at a critical time for America, "Thanks To All of These Liars," follows on the heels of the recent chart-topping Trump tribute song "Fighter" by Jon Kahn. In just under 3 minutes, Lamphere's lyric swingingly blames recurrent big city crime, the flood of illegals, intentional gender confusion, racial strife and sky-high inflation directly where it belongs, on progressive (socialist) democrat policies. "With all of the democrat disasters unfolding, the song could have been two hours long" says Lamphere in a less than gleeful tone. He then closes the tune with the statement that we have one more chance to correct the country's direction (elect Donald Trump) or we are likely to lose our country.

"One of the premier vocalists in the entire country" Chicago Jazz Magazine. Music career highlights include four CDs released, radio and television commercials, steadies at top jazz clubs in Chicago, headlining numerous Rat Pack themed shows across the country, high-profile corporate and private gigs from Las Vegas to New York to Milan, Italy. Lamphere's original song I Never Forgot from his 2012 CD Frank Swings was featured prominently in the award-winning film Theresa Is a Mother. Prolific in the recording studio over the last several years, Frank has been utilizing the abundant jazz talent in Chicago and has recorded three more albums. Based on incoming reviews, his unique fifteen song Frank Sinatra tribute Frank Songs, My Way has great potential, once released. (Planned for late 2024). Lamphere is available for musical performance nationwide, with his band.

"Thanks To All of These Liars" is available (here) for direct download and on streaming services

