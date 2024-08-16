Thanks To New USDA Organic Rules The End Of The Fake Organic Rice Protein Era Is Officially Over

Axiom's Warnings are Realized and Oryzatein® Rice Protein Business is Booming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Foods, the creator of the Organic Oryzatein® Brown Rice Protein standards in 2009, is tripling production due to food and beverage manufacturers scrambling to find alternatives for previous Rice Protein sources, passed off to them as "organic" but cannot get around the new USDA Organic tracking standards. Thanks to USDA's new Strengthening of Organic Enforcement regulations enforced as of March 2024, there is finally an end to the fake organic Rice Protein in the U.S. market. Consumers can be rest-assured they are finally getting authentic Organic Rice Protein if the manufacturer is using Axiom products.

USDA's new Strengthening of Organic Enforcement now ensures sourcing from organic rice fields for Organic Rice Protein Fake "organic" Rice Protein sources being replaced with Organic verified Oryzatein Rice Protein

Under the new regulations, Axiom is one of a small number of verified organic certified suppliers of Rice Protein and the only FDA GRAS – which doesn't surprise Axiom's Founder and President, David Janow. "The truth is finally out there, as we have been telling food and beverage manufacturers for years that they can't trust fake organic certificates primarily from Chinese suppliers, just because the price was better," explained Janow. "If a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is." One of the telltale signs of fake organic ingredients is when they don't reflect the higher cost of growing organic crops.

The quantity of authentic organic-certified products formulating with Rice Protein has surged, especially as sourcing authentic Organic Pea Protein has become more challenging due to the lack of organic pea crops. The manufacturers of these products for consumers are urgently seeking Organic Rice Protein to meet the USDA requirement of formulating with a minimum 95% organic ingredients. "Fortunately, Axiom has already tripled its Organic Oryzatein® Rice Protein production capacity and is able to accommodate demand from even the largest of manufacturers," shared Janow.

The market reports agree with the continued growth of this consumer-friendly ingredient. According to the Organic Rice Protein Market Report, just published by InsightAce Analytic this month, the global market was valued at $134.12 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.75% through 2031, with Axiom Foods recognized as the largest supplier in most reports.

Rice Protein's popularity vs other protein sources is fueled by its clinically-proven quality protein content with the same clinical benefits of whey, neutral flavor, allergen and gluten free profile, and 100% digestibility, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs from dairy-free to vegan, celiac to sports nutrition.

The USDA's new procedures to enhance accountability for organic food and beverage products, requires every part of the supply chain to be certified and fully verifiable. This is now done through a unique QR code on each transactional certificate, linking directly to the certifying agency's website. For easy verification, certifications can now be checked via the USDA Organic Integrity Database.

Axiom Foods is a leading provider of patented plant-based protein solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the global food industry through innovation and sustainability. With a commitment to compassion and environmental stewardship, Axiom's food scientists have been at the forefront of the plant-based movement since 2005. The pipeline includes a diverse range of high-quality, certified protein, dairy alternative and other ingredients sourced from rice, peas, oats, and more.

