Thanks to Schools like Miller-Motte, 2,000 Adult Students Go Back to Class, Earn High School Diplomas

Lakunya is one of more than 2,000 students who have gone back to class since 2016 and earned a high school diploma thanks to funding from schools like Miller-Motte which are part of the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S. Penn Foster issues the final diploma to students who graduate from the online program.

Students interested in the high school completion course must apply and interview for the program through Miller-Motte and agree to attend the Penn Foster online classes on the Miller-Motte campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. Miller-Motte does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process, which varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

"Penn Foster came at a difficult time for me. I was a single mother, 40 years old and I only had one transfer credit from my past high school," said Mendy Hansley who earned her high school diploma thanks to Miller-Motte's funding of the Penn Foster program. "Despite these limitations, I completed the program in 11 months and went on to further education. My daughter was very proud to graduate from her high school the same year as I obtained my Penn Foster diploma!"

Since 2016, Ancora Education schools have funded 3,500 students without a high school diploma into the Penn Foster high school completion program. A high school diploma improves eligibility for better employment and secondary education opportunities. Both of which have a significant economic impact within the communities they serve.

"I chose Penn Foster to get my high school diploma so I could have a new career, a new life, and a fresh start for me and my family. I also wanted to show my children you are never too old to achieve your goals. Guess what? I did it! And I finished the program in four short weeks," said Ykinae Braddy who also took advantage of Miller-Motte funding for the high school completion program. "What I felt was unexplainable. Penn Foster changed my life for the better. Now I can go to college and advance in career paths. Penn Foster was the best decision I made and my future is only moving UP from here."

Students enrolled in the high school completion program are under no obligation to take future classes or programs at Miller-Motte.

