Thanks to Schools like the Berks Technical Institute, 2,000 Adult Students Go Back to Class, Earn High School Diplomas

"Getting your diploma has never been so easy! Joining the Penn Foster Program was the best decision I've made," said Yaquelin who relied on BTI funding for the Penn Foster course. "I was able to do my work online while still having time to work and be with my kids. Having my diploma opened a lot of doors for me, the most important one was being able to go to college."

Yaquelin is one of more than 2,000 students who have gone back to class since 2016 and earned a high school diploma thanks to funding from schools like BTI which are part of the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S. Penn Foster issues the final diploma to students who graduate from their online program.

Students interested in the high school completion course must apply and interview for the program through Berks Technical Institute and agree to attend the Penn Foster online classes on the BTI campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. BTI does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process, which varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

"Penn Foster did more than just give me a diploma, it gave me a future. After getting my diploma through the Penn Foster program, I immediately enrolled into college to become a Medical Assistant," said Yaquelin, who now works as a medical assistant. "The Medical Assistant program was challenging and rewarding at the same time. The teachers were so helpful. They truly strived to make sure you succeed. I was offered a job right away."

Since 2016, Ancora Education schools have funded 3,500 students without a high school diploma into the Penn Foster high school completion program. A high school diploma improves eligibility for better employment and secondary education opportunities. Both of which have a significant economic impact within the communities they serve.

Students enrolled in the high school completion program are under no obligation to take future classes or programs at BTI.

