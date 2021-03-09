Thanks to Violet Defense's Patented Disinfection Technology 'Hands-On' Cade Museum Reopens Doors

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense, the only manufacturer of pulsed Xenon UV disinfection devices that can be installed and operated autonomously, is a proud partner with the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention. The Cade Museum installed Violet Defense technology across the premises to successfully reopen June 5, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration allowed the museum to disinfect the air and surfaces, protect museum employees and visitors, and remain open today.

Violet Defense

During the pandemic, museums, performing arts and other cultural organizations across the globe had to close their doors, making it challenging to fulfill their missions. As part of the COVID-19 relief package passed in December, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program appropriated $15 billion to help live theater operators, performing arts organizations, museums, and other venues reopen and resume operations, including for expenses to help protect their workers from coronavirus.

"Violet Defense enabled us to remain as a functioning business. Without that type of technology, I don't believe our team would have felt comfortable coming back into our space. But this technology also allowed us to bring back a sense of normalcy and restore human connection during these trying times," said Stephanie Bailes, Executive Director of the Cade Museum.

It is fitting that a museum showcasing the world's top innovations in inventing, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving relies on unique, trusted technology. After discovering a better way to protect people from germs, Violet Defense secured extensive worldwide patent protection for this breakthrough discovery. The company's partnerships - such as those with healthcare facilities, first responder facilities, venues, convention centers, museums, and more - celebrate this discovery.

"We are excited to see the success of the Cade Museum's reopening and to help protect their guests and staff. It is our mission to leverage our technology to help protect people against germs in all of the places they live, work, and play, and would like to support other public organizations and venues as they seek to re-open," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

The Cade Museum, located in Gainesville, Florida, attracts people of all ages with an interest in learning about the innovations and accomplishments of thought leaders and problem-solvers in a hands-on, approachable way. Because the museum provides a hands-on experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the museum to operate. With the help of Violet Defense's technology, however, the Cade safely reopened to the public, allowing members of the public and museum staff to feel safe and comfortable.

The Cade Museum was founded by the lead inventor of Gatorade to tell the story of how Gatorade solved real-world problems faced by athletes experiencing dehydration. Like Gatorade, Violet Defense responded to a real-world problem facing billions of people around the world with practical creativity, allowing people to feel more secure.

Before the Cade Museum's partnership with Violet Defense, employees faced threats to their livelihood. The Gainesville community was left with a gap in educational and motivational resources that the Cade Museum previously provided, so the museum sought the help of a respected industry problem solver in Violet Defense. Now the museum's doors remain open, employees have returned to work, and the community once again has access to important resources for enrichment.

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family established the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. The Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of a research team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. An independent 501(c)(3) public foundation, the museum receives no operational funding from federal, state, or local governments, or the University of Florida. Visit CadeMuseum.org for more information.

