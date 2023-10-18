Thanksgiving Meal Prep Questions? Jennie-O Turkey Store Has the Answers: Call 1-800-TURKEYS

News provided by

Jennie-O Turkey Store

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Starting Nov. 1, consumers will once again have the hotline available to guide their meal-prep efforts this Thanksgiving

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand, a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States, announced today that the Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be available beginning Nov. 1.

Continue Reading
From when to thaw your turkey and how to prevent an overcooked bird, to stretching portions when unexpected guests show up at your holiday gathering, 1-800-TURKEYS has the answers to these questions and more. The 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, now in its 16th year, will be available daily from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26.
From when to thaw your turkey and how to prevent an overcooked bird, to stretching portions when unexpected guests show up at your holiday gathering, 1-800-TURKEYS has the answers to these questions and more. The 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, now in its 16th year, will be available daily from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26.
The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand, a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States, announced today that the Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be available beginning Nov. 1.
The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand, a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States, announced today that the Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be available beginning Nov. 1.

From when to thaw your turkey and how to prevent an overcooked bird, to stretching portions when unexpected guests show up at your holiday gathering, 1-800-TURKEYS has the answers to these questions and more. The 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, now in its 16th year, will be available daily from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Home cooks can reach Jennie-O turkey experts in numerous ways, including:

  • Phone: Call 1-800-TURKEYS or text "TURKEY" to 73876. Consumer engagement experts will happily answer your questions and assist you in the kitchen.
  • Live Chat: Chat live with consumer engagement experts at jennieo.com/contactus for all of your holiday needs.
  • Website: Visit www.jennieo.com/how-tos/ for recommendations on thaw time, how much turkey you will need, how to prep your bird and much more.
  • Social Media: Visit the brand's Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest channels for menu inspiration and tips.

"While Thanksgiving is one of America's favorite holidays, we know it can be stressful and challenging for the host," said Kim Anderson, Jennie-O® senior brand manager. "That's where Jennie-O® comes in, specifically with our 1-800-TURKEYS hotline. Be it our call center or texting option to live chats with experts or via our website, Jennie-O® is here to help both new and seasoned cooks. For more than 15 years, we've helped countless people answer their turkey preparation questions, solve prep issues and fiascos so that families and friends can enjoy a perfectly cooked and perfectly delicious, Jennie-O® turkey on Thanksgiving."

This Thanksgiving is an especially monumental and historic one for Jennie-O® as the brand is honored to be a part of high-profile events including, but not limited to:

  • The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation: Two Jennie-O® turkeys will be flown to Washington, D.C., this Thanksgiving to be pardoned by the President of the United States.
  • The 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: The Jennie-O® brand team will also take part in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fourth year in a row with its beloved turkey float.
  • More to come – Watch for more exciting news to come from the Jennie-O® turkey brand.

For more ideas on how to make your Thanksgiving dinner the best yet, as well as Jennie-O® turkey product information, recipes and where to buy, visit jennieo.com.

About the Jennie-O® Brand
For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food. Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact:  

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store

Also from this source

Jennie-O Turkey Store unveils chef-inspired recipes, celebrates successful School Cafeteria Takeover campaign in honor of National Turkey Lovers Month

Jennie-O Turkey Store unveils chef-inspired recipes, celebrates successful School Cafeteria Takeover campaign in honor of National Turkey Lovers Month

In honor of National Turkey Lovers Month in June, the makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — the category leader of ground turkey products and a...
JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE AND CELEBRITY CHEF CARLA HALL HONOR DETROIT SCHOOL CAFETERIA WORKERS; CONCLUDES NATIONAL "SCHOOL CAFETERIA TAKEOVER" PARTNERSHIP

JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE AND CELEBRITY CHEF CARLA HALL HONOR DETROIT SCHOOL CAFETERIA WORKERS; CONCLUDES NATIONAL "SCHOOL CAFETERIA TAKEOVER" PARTNERSHIP

The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand – a category leader and trusted brand for turkey products – announced that on Thursday, May 18, the brand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.