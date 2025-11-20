Thanksgiving Roadway Safety Improving, but Continued Action Remains Vital

Keeping loved ones safe as families gather for the holidays

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As loved ones prepare to gather and give thanks, the National Safety Council is focused on ensuring every traveler reaches their destination safely. Thanksgiving roadway safety continues to improve, with NSC projecting 439 traffic fatalities during the holiday period – down from 502 last year. However, NSC emphasizes that every one of these deaths is preventable, and impaired driving remains a significant concern.

The period runs from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30. While the decline reflects progress in roadway safety efforts, alcohol-impaired drivers are involved in 35% of Thanksgiving traffic fatalities – higher than the annual average.

"Thanksgiving is about gratitude, family and coming together with the people we love. We want every traveler to make it safely to the table," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "We're encouraged by this trend, but 439 lives lost means 439 families facing an empty chair. Each of us has the power to prevent these tragedies through safe choices. This Thanksgiving, make decisions that protect yourself and everyone sharing the road so we can all celebrate with our loved ones."

NSC encourages drivers to prepare vehicles before traveling, plan for a sober driver and eliminate distractions on the road. Drivers should buckle up, observe speed limits and watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

NSC also partners with communities nationwide through the Safe System Approach to advance comprehensive roadway safety solutions. Learn how organizations are working toward zero traffic deaths at nsc.org/roadtozero.

For safe driving tips, visit nsc.org/saferoads. Review Thanksgiving holiday fatality estimates and motor vehicle data at injuryfacts.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

