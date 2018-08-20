Thanksgiving Travelers, Get Ready: Your Best Time To Book Is Here

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too early to start thinking about how and where you'll be spending the end-of-year holidays, and when it comes to Thanksgiving, the time is now. Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, has collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to determine the best time to book your Thanksgiving travel, and the countdown is on with the most savings anticipated in September.

Contrary to years past, procrastinators are less likely to fare as well as they have when it comes to Thanksgiving. While previous years' data indicated higher potential for last-minute deals, if you're planning to get out of dodge for Thanksgiving, you're best inclined to heed Skyscanner's advice and purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Best-Time-to-Book Breakdown Best savings: Week of August 27 (7% savings) followed by week of October 1 (6% savings) Best month to book: September Worst savings: Week of November 19 followed by week of November 12 Average search lead-time: 53 days out (September 30)

And there's more data supporting why travelers need to book their Thanksgiving travel early this year. When looking at the top 10 domestic destinations for the holiday, the percentage increase in those fares is significant enough, especially if you're planning to book travel for two or more passengers:

Destination Avg. Price Before



Thanksgiving Average Price



Thanksgiving % Markup New York $294.52 $421.1 42.98% Las Vegas $253.04 $342.0 35.16% Los Angeles $333.61 $438.94 31.57% Chicago $255.34 $368.29 44.23% Miami $229.66 $398.04 73.31% San Francisco $336.29 $394.17 17.21% Washington $293.81 $374.31 27.4% Orlando $231.17 $358.1 54.91% Denver $248.94 $324.81 30.47% Atlanta $250.51 $371.31 48.22%

*Data Methodology:



Skyscanner holiday travel data is based on historic search and exit data collated over the past two years. US to US round-trip travel for one-adult ticket was analyzed.

About Skyscanner



Skyscanner is a leading global travel search company providing free search of flights, hotels and car rental. Founded in 2003 Skyscanner helps to meet the travel planning needs of over 60 million people each month. Skyscanner is available in over 30 languages. Skyscanner's highly-rated free mobile app has been downloaded over 70 million times. The privately-owned company employs over 900 staff and has ten global offices in Edinburgh, Singapore, Beijing, Shenzhen, Miami, Barcelona, Glasgow, Sofia, Budapest and London. For more information, please visit http://www.skyscanner.com and our travel news site.

