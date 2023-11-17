Thanksgiving Turkey Seasoned Inside and Out

News provided by

Tony Chachere's

17 Nov, 2023, 16:21 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere's! With Tony's injectable marinades on the inside and its seasonings coating the outside, your holiday turkey will make your mouth water even before you taste it.
For more on how to season your turkey inside and out, watch this how-to video.

TONY'S OVEN ROASTED TURKEY
INGREDIENTS
1 Turkey (14 Pounds)
Tony's Creole-style Butter Injectable Marinade, to Taste
Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

Continue Reading
Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere’s! With Tony’s injectable marinades on the inside and its seasonings coating the outside, your holiday turkey will make your mouth water even before you taste it.
Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere’s! With Tony’s injectable marinades on the inside and its seasonings coating the outside, your holiday turkey will make your mouth water even before you taste it.

PREPARATION
Prep Time:     45 Minutes
Cook Time:    3.5 Hours
Serves:          12-14

  1. Put the oven rack on the lowest level.
  2. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  3. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed.
  4. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels.
  5. Remove giblets from the turkey.
  6. Inject the turkey with Tony's Butter Injectable Marinade. Use as much as you'd like.
  7. Be sure to space out the injection sites so the marinade goes throughout the entire turkey.
  8. Lightly season the inside of the turkey with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning.
  9. Next, gently lift the skin of the bird up and use your hands to carefully massage Tony's seasoning under the skin.
  10. Coat the outside skin of the turkey with Tony's seasoning.
  11. Place the turkey into a roasting pan and put it in the oven.
  12. Allow the turkey to roast for 3-3.5 hours, or until the meat thermometer reads 165°F when inserted into the thickest part of the breast.
  13. Remove the turkey from the oven and cover it loosely with foil.
  14. Allow the bird to sit for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

About Tony Chachere's® 
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

Also from this source

'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist

'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist

s the leaves change, cool breezes chill the air and the pumpkin spice brews, it's time for families to gather around the dinner tables for their...
Fast Food Fan-Favorite with a Tony's Twist You Can Make at Home

Fast Food Fan-Favorite with a Tony's Twist You Can Make at Home

Forget the lines at the drive-thru … you can now make your own fast-food favorite pimento chicken sandwich! With a Tony Chachere's twist, this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.