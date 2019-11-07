Thar Process becomes first Certified cGMP + Certified USDA Organic Hemp Toll Processor

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thar Process, founded in 1990, announced today that after years of holding a Certified Organic certificate for algae extraction, it now holds the same for hemp. After toll processing Certified Organic hemp for AVF Solutions from milling through winterization, Thar became the first to be both USDA Certified Organic and NSF Certified cGMP (Part 111 and 117).

Todd Palcic, President of Thar Process, stated "we believe in the integrity of the USDA Organic system and we want growers and brands to know that the pathway to organic comes through Thar Process. Now that we've become the first cGMP Certified USDA Organic hemp toll processor – we will continue to pursue certification for CO2 purified, full spectrum THC-free extract. We take so much pride in our NSF cGMP certification, too, because this level of quality is necessary for consumers to trust the brands they love. AVF could not have been more helpful."

Similarly, AVF's founder, Kevin Murray, (formerly Acreage Holdings), noted that "AVF is focused on providing the absolute highest quality, full spectrum hemp extracts – from full spectrum topicals to white label organic cosmetic ingredients. Premium brands and high-end retailers who sell to savvy, educated customers, will know the difference between an authentic USDA Certified Organic seal and some verbiage on the label that means nothing. We enjoyed working with Thar because we believe the current regulations require ingredients for supplements and organics must be produced safely in a cGMP facility that our auditors can verify. Our partner AVF stands behind both the quality and the origins of our organic, full spectrum CBD extract."

About Thar Process: Founded in 1990 and based in Pittsburgh, PA by Dr. Lalit Chordia, Thar employs 130 in 5 American states plus Canada. The company continues to develop new technologies using CO2 that spawn ingredients that meet or exceed US regulations for consumer safety.

About AVF: AVF Solutions, LLC. is a collaborative multi-state, hemp focused, operating company. AVF is engaged in developing and managing proprietary genetics, farming methodologies, processing and manufacturing IP across the evolving supply chain to create safe, consistent health and wellness solutions. The company stands at the forefront of evaluating and unlocking the tremendous potential of the hemp plant and its properties while continuing to support farmers in this rapidly evolving industry.

