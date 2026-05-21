Tharaldson Ethanol Increases Oil Recovery with New Technology

CASSELTON, N.D., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tharaldson Ethanol is proud to announce its decision to purchase Alfa Laval's Prodec Oil Plus centrifuge technology, designed to optimize oil recovery at the plant further improving high protein production and high-quality DDGS. Tharaldson Ethanol successfully installed and is operating two Prodec 65 Oil Plus centrifuges as a trial project and, after six months of operation, the results met expectations to move forward with a full capital project implementation.

"We are partnering with Alfa Laval and their technology and expertise on the new standard of capturing corn oil," said Ryan Carter, Chief Operations Officer at Tharaldson Energy. "Alfa Laval's patented technology adds to our state-of-the-art facility with the latest, most innovative and energy-efficient technology in the marketplace."

About Tharaldson Ethanol

Tharaldson Ethanol, located in Casselton, North Dakota, is a dry-mill ethanol production facility with annual production capacity of approximately 175 million gallons. The facility produces low-carbon renewable fuel, distillers grains and corn oil while supporting regional corn growers and advancing sustainable energy solutions across the Upper Midwest. Through continued investments in process innovation and efficiency, Tharaldson Ethanol remains focused on strengthening operational performance and supporting the evolving biofuels industry.

SOURCE Tharaldson Ethanol