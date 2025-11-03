Tharimmune, Inc. Announces Private Placement of Approximately $540 Million Led by DRW and Liberty City Ventures to Establish Canton Coin Treasury Strategy

Other Participants Include ARK Invest, Bitwave, Broadridge, Clear Street, Copper, Digital Asset, Feynman Point Asset Management, Five North, Kaiko, Kenetic, Kraken, LendOS, Lukka, Nima Capital, MPCH, Obsidian Software, Polychain Capital, Proof Group, SBI Group, The Tie, Tradeweb Markets, and 7RIDGE

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors in a private placement offering (the "Offering") for the purchase and sale of shares of common stock (or par value pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a price of $3.075 per share, for expected aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $540 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

DRW and Liberty City Ventures acted as the lead investors, with participation by many prominent investors including ARK Invest, Bitwave, Broadridge, Clear Street, Copper, Digital Asset, Feynman Point Asset Management, Five North, Kaiko, Kenetic, Kraken, LendOS, Lukka, Nima Capital, MPCH, Obsidian Software, Polychain Capital, Proof Group, SBI Group, The Tie, Tradeweb Markets, and 7RIDGE. The Canton Foundation, the governing body overseeing the Canton Network, also participated in the Offering. Tharimmune is the first and only publicly traded company supported by the Canton Foundation.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 6, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire Canton Coin ("CC"), a utility token used to support interoperability and settlement across the Canton Network, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company intends to operate as a Super Validator and run additional Validators on the Canton Network as a mechanism to obtain additional CC tokens.

The strategy reflects Tharimmune's conviction that Canton's blockchain technology is reshaping financial infrastructure by introducing programmability, privacy, and interoperability at scale. Unlike other digital asset treasuries focused solely on token acquisition, upon the closing of the Offering, the Company intends to execute a diverse strategy that, along with CC acquisition via capital markets activities, includes generation of CC rewards by applying to be a Super Validator and investing in the development of applications on the Canton Network that drive institutional utility, scalability and adoption across capital markets.

The Canton Network is transforming the future of global finance, connecting some of the world's most trusted institutions on a single, secure, and interoperable blockchain. With trillions in assets on the chain and the support of leading institutions such as Broadridge, Goldman Sachs, Tradeweb Markets, DTCC, DRW, and BNP Paribas, the Canton Network delivers real-world performance, privacy, and atomic settlements.

Participants note the potential of the highly differentiated Canton Network:

"Canton's architecture represents a breakthrough in enabling institutional-grade privacy and interoperability in a blockchain network," said Don Wilson, Founder and CEO of DRW. "As we look toward a future with complete tokenization and digitization of financial markets, we are excited to support Tharimmune in implementing this next-gen DAT strategy. The unique coalition of investors and market participants assembled for this transaction reflects a strong conviction in the accelerated use of blockchain technology to drive efficiency, transparency, and resiliency of global markets."





"We partnered with Lennar to build Novaprime in order to reinvent the mortgage industry by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. We chose to build on Canton as it was the only L1 that met the needs of a highly regulated industry, and which had thoughtfully solved for privacy from its origins. We are proud to have been a Super Validator on the network since Day 1, and we are excited to participate in this transaction and the next era of growth in the Canton ecosystem." - Suna Said, CEO of Nima Capital and Co-Founder of Novaprime.

The existing management team of Tharimmune will continue to oversee operations of its clinical-stage biotech business. To support the objectives of the transaction, Mark Wendland has been appointed Chief Executive Officer overseeing the digital asset treasury strategy, and Mark Toomey has been appointed President where he will work with Mr. Wendland on the same objectives. Both bring extensive experience in operational leadership and global financial markets.

"After decades leading treasury and operations in traditional finance, I'm excited to drive this next-generation institutional treasury strategy forward," said Wendland. "Our goal is to bridge best practices of financial discipline with the innovation potential of blockchain technology, creating a new DAT model that grows value through both asset performance and network utility."

As of September 30, 2025, Canton Network saw more than 500,000 daily transactions1, demonstrating the true scalability of this unique network.

Advisors

Clear Street acted as sole placement agent and a financial advisor in connection with the Offering.

President Street Global served as a financial advisor in connection with the Offering.

Lucosky Brookman LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP served as counsel to Tharimmune.

Paul Hastings LLP served as counsel to Clear Street.

Reed Smith LLP served as counsel to DRW.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) is a diversified holding company advancing the future of digital and financial infrastructure. In addition to developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology, the Company's mission is to leverage blockchain and advanced technologies to deliver institutional-grade solutions across capital markets. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com.

