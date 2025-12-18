Tharimmune, Inc. Statement on DTCC's Initiative to Tokenize U.S. Treasury Securities on the Canton Network

Milestone Underscores Accelerating Institutional Adoption of Blockchain Technology and Aligns with Tharimmune's Canton Coin Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR), the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today issued commentary following the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's ("DTCC") announcement of its partnership with Digital Asset Holdings to tokenize U.S. Treasury securities custodied at DTCC on the Canton Network.

Mark Wendland, CEO of Tharimmune, commented:

"DTCC's announcement represents another meaningful step in the structural shift toward onchain financial rails. With more than $30 trillion in U.S. Treasury assets currently custodied with DTCC, this collaboration is an unmatched opportunity to realize value through the movement of treasury and repo transactions onchain.

Institutional adoption of blockchain technology depends on a critical capability that the Canton Network uniquely delivers: programmable privacy. The configurable privacy on the Canton Network allows market participants to capitalize on instantaneous settlement without disclosing the "who" behind the trade to any party other than authorized counterparties and regulators.

We see the value proposition of the Canton Network becoming increasingly tangible, having recently reached $9 trillion in monthly transaction volume across more than 700,000 daily transactions. DTCC's selection of Canton Network will dramatically accelerate the modernization of market infrastructure, and Tharimmune is well-positioned to support and participate in this growth."

Tharimmune established its digital asset treasury strategy in November 2025 with a $545 million private placement. The strategy is designed to directly support the Canton Network's expansion and long-term ecosystem development. In addition to acquiring Canton Coin, Tharimmune is pursuing roles as a Super Validator and application investor, deepening its integration within the network's infrastructure and transaction economy.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, Tharimmune also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit www.tharimmune.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

Twitter/X: @TharimmuneInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tharimmune-inc

Website: https://tharimmune.com

SOURCE Tharimmune, Inc.