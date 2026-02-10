Tharros to Scale Federal Cybersecurity Solutions with Venture Capital Investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners

FULTON, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tharros, a premier provider of mission-critical cybersecurity and vulnerability research solutions for the U.S. Federal Government, today announced a venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners, a Tysons, Virginia-based firm focused exclusively on the federal market.

Formerly known as ANALYGENCE, the company has rebranded as Tharros to better reflect its evolution into a proactive cyber-defense powerhouse. The brand change signals a commitment to helping government and defense agencies secure complex systems against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

The investment from Blue Delta will provide Tharros with the capital and strategic runway to scale its technical capabilities, expand its roster of elite cyber experts, make tuck-in acquisitions, and accelerate the development of technology-led solutions that protect the nation's most sensitive infrastructure and combat-ready systems.

"Blue Delta has an unmatched track record of supporting technology companies that thrive in the complex federal environment," said Lonnie Parker, Founder and CEO of Tharros. "This partnership is about more than just capital; it's about having the right strategic partners as we invest in our people and double down on innovation. Our goal is to ensure our customers can operate with total confidence to never allow cyber threats to stop the mission regardless of how the threat landscape shifts."

Tharros bridges the gap between high-level cyber research and real-world operations. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge R&D, the company identifies zero-day vulnerabilities and hardens systems at the speed of the mission.

"Tharros stands out because they aren't just reacting to threats—they are fundamentally changing how federal agencies approach vulnerability," said Kevin Robbins, General Partner of Blue Delta Capital Partners. "Lonnie and his team have built a differentiated platform with a clear vision for the future of government cybersecurity. We are excited to help them accelerate that growth, as non-control equity partners."

About Tharros

Tharros boldly moves missions forward with advanced cybersecurity tools and deep vulnerability expertise that detect and eliminate threats before they emerge. Combining extensive cyber defense knowledge with the world's preeminent vulnerability expertise, Tharros identifies and defends against attacks before they become problems. Working at mission speed, the company hardens mission systems faster and secures them for longer—ensuring agencies never lose the mission edge. By lifting the veil on enterprise cybersecurity to detect zero-day vulnerabilities before they have impact, Tharros enables mission maneuverability and the confidence to move missions forward. For more information, visit tharros.com

About Blue Delta Capital Partners

Blue Delta Capital Partners is a venture capital firm founded in 2009 and focused exclusively on the U.S. Federal Government market. The firm provides patient, flexible, non-control capital and strategic support to high-growth companies serving mission-critical government needs, partnering with founder-led teams to scale differentiated capabilities and drive long-term success. For more information, visit bluedeltacapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE Tharros