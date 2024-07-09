TharWorx Rebrands as Optimize RCM: Streamlining Healthcare Operations

Name Change Reflects Continued Focus on Simplifying Operational Healthcare Processes

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TharWorx, a leader in healthcare technology specializing in revenue cycle management through automation, process optimization, and workforce outsourcing, today announced its rebranded as Optimize RCM.

"We'll continue to deliver innovative, consistent solutions and unmatched expertise." --Ravi Kartan, President & CEO

The new identity, Optimize RCM, reflects the company's commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and quality revenue cycle management solutions that streamline resources and maximize impact for healthcare organizations. The new brand and logo represent the company's forward momentum and the significant value that Optimize RCM delivers. Visit www.optimizercm.com to experience the brand.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Optimize RCM is expanding service offerings and consolidating operations to serve customers better:

Customer Experience Center in the Philippines : Beginning January 2025 , Optimize RCM will offer services to handle patient access functions such as scheduling and incoming patient phone calls. Customers will benefit from AI-driven insights on client experiences, ensuring consistent and superior customer service.

: Beginning , Optimize RCM will offer services to handle patient access functions such as scheduling and incoming patient phone calls. Customers will benefit from AI-driven insights on client experiences, ensuring consistent and superior customer service. State-of-the-Art Operations Center in Bangalore : Bangalore operations have been consolidated in a new, state-of-the-art, 1,000-seat office. This facility is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

"As Optimize RCM progresses, we'll continue to deliver innovative, consistent solutions and unmatched expertise, enabling healthcare organizations to maximize operational efficiency and focus on patient care," said Ravi Kartan, President & CEO of Optimize RCM. "Our new name and logo perfectly encapsulate our mission – to optimize. This reflects our reputation for generating success for our customers."

About Optimize RCM

Optimize RCM delivers outsourced healthcare technology services that increase revenue by streamlining and simplifying operational processes. Since our inception as TharWorx, we've refined and elevated revenue cycle management, resetting expectations for what can be achieved. Using technology, analytics, and deep domain expertise, Optimize RCM maximizes revenue potential for our client partners. Learn more at www.optmizercm.com.

