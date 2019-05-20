Thasos Launches QStreams, Offering Quantitative Hedge Funds Unprecedented Insight Into Consumer Foot Traffic

A superset of Thasos products, QStreams provides subscribers with daily customer visitation and other fundamental metrics for every individual store, restaurant, factory, or other location owned or operated by more than 480 companies — over 600,000 properties across the United States — with nearly four years of history. While the product covers companies in every sector — from Walmart and Chipotle to Tesla and Campbell's Soup — the retail and REIT segments represent every U.S. public company with more than $50 million in market capitalization and a meaningful brick-and-mortar presence.

QStreams and other Thasos products derive information from the most powerful source of real-time data available today for measuring and forecasting economic activity across business sectors: geolocation information from over five billion phones worldwide.

"Mobile data has a well-justified reputation for being noisy and challenging to work with, but that's precisely what makes QStreams so novel — the combined level of quality and coverage is unprecedented," said John Collins, Thasos Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "By partnering with Battle of the Quants and allowing fund managers to help shape the product through the beta program, we're offering the first data product built by quants for quants."

The more than 480 companies whose data is captured by QStreams, include:

Apparel Retail

Express Inc (EXPR)

Foot Locker Inc (FL)

L Brands Inc (LB)

The Gap Inc (GPS)

The TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Apparel, Accessories & Luxury

Carter's Inc (CRI)

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Under Armour Inc (UA)

VF Corp (VFC)

Casinos & Gaming

Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR)

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Food Retail

Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Kroger Co (KR)

Weis Markets Inc (WMK)

General Merchandise Stores

Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Dollar General Corp (DG)

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Target Corp (TGT)

Tuesday Morning Corp (TUES)

Home Improvement Retail

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

Home Furnishing Retail

Aaron's Inc (AAN)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR)

RH (RH)

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (WH)

Restaurants

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Offering QStreams to emerging quantitative hedge funds through the beta program gives those without a significant data budget an opportunity to participate before the product is later released through Thasos' channel partners.

The three-month beta program will give hedge funds with under $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) complete access to the live QStreams data at no cost. Through regular communications with Thasos, participants will provide feedback that helps to refine the QStreams product. The program will only be available to those emerging hedge funds attending the Battle of the Quants conference happening in New York City from May 21 to May 22, 2019. In its 12th year, the conference is a must-attend industry event bringing together quantitative hedge funds, asset allocators and academia to explore and discuss the critical issues confronting the quantitative approach to finance. All hedge funds interested in participating in the exclusive beta program must register through Battle of the Quants.

"Battle of the Quants was launched to directly address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the quantitative hedge fund industry, and Thasos is now doing the same thing with QStreams," said Bartt Kellerman, Founder of Battle of the Quants, and Founder and CEO of Global Capital Acquisition. "Having spent many years in the hedge fund industry, I think we have a good sense of when a product is unique and worthwhile. QStreams and the Thasos beta program are truly an exceptional offering that can help bring emerging quant hedge funds to the next level."

For more information on Battle of the Quants, visit battleofthequants.com. To register for the event, visit battleofthequants.com/register-2/.

About Thasos

Thasos is an award-winning alternative data intelligence firm based in New York City. Founded in 2011, Thasos transforms real-time location pings from mobile phones into objective and actionable information on the performance of businesses, markets, and economies worldwide. Clients include institutional investors and commercial real estate firms, who receive daily customer visitation and related customer attributes for thousands of properties linked to private and publicly traded companies across the U.S.

Thasos' management, investors and advisors are a who's who of data scientists, hedge fund executives and academics, including PDT Co-Founder Ken Nickerson, Acadian Asset Management Founder Gary Bergstrom, MIT Media Lab Co-Creator Sandy Pentland and Andrew Lo, Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

For more information on Thasos, please visit thasos.com or write info@thasos.com.

