That 1 Painter Expands within One Month of Franchise Launch, Announces New Locations in Tyler and Plano

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within four weeks of launching its franchise program, That 1 Painter––the Texas-based painting company founded in 2011––has signed franchise agreements with two business leaders, setting the stage for upcoming locations in Tyler and Plano.

The new franchisees have a goal to change lives on both a local and global scale through That 1 Painter's joint mission of creating transformative painting experiences for customers in the US and providing necessary resources to struggling citizens in East Africa, a T1P program known as "Paint It Forward."

Indeed, Chad Fancher, head of T1P's new Tyler branch, cites the Paint It Forward initiative as one of his foremost reasons for signing on: "I knew it was the right fit when I learned of the Paint it Forward program and how That 1 Painter is involved with missions," Fancher says, adding, "Pair that with [ founder] Steven's knowledge and success in the industry, and I instantly knew this was the culture and team I wanted to be a part of."

T1P Longview operator, Daniel Kim, also points out the company's additional franchise benefits, including the fact that T1P actively encourages financial autonomy for new business owners. "I joined T1P to own a business that will enable me to have a solid stream of income and the freedom to operate my own franchise in a thriving market," Kim notes.

That 1 Painter's growth over the past decade supports Kim's statement. With hundreds of five-star reviews across 18 home repair and paint services for its Austin and San Marcos locations, T1P has created a multimillion–dollar business model that doubled revenue during COVID-19, despite obvious logistical challenges. In addition, T1P's extensive training program, along with its plug and play marketing and booking systems, offer franchise teams a wide array of tools to help meet community demands.

About That 1 Painter

Founded to help both local and global communities, That 1 Painter offers 18 paint-related contractor services to customers in and around Austin, San Marcos, Tyler, and Longview, with plans for ongoing expansion. The company is also known for its charitable outreach efforts, which include free painting services to homeowners in need and the T1P "Paint It Forward" program, which provides meals to East African refugees.

