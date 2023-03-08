THAT OTHERS MAY LIVE FOUNDATION AND SCREENWRITER TODD ROBINSON TEAM UP FOR TOASTING THE BOLD CA

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the inaugural TOASTING THE BOLD CA TTB CA 2023 (ejoinme.org) . This evening of honors will be filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice and how the That Others May Live Foundation continues to toast and honor the U.S. Air Force Rescue men and women who proudly serve in honor of defending America's freedom.

Sponsorships, ticket sales, and donation opportunities are available through March 9. To those interested in attending or donating to the live and silent auction, visit TTB CA 2023 (ejoinme.org) . For more information, contact Terri Wallace at (702) 956-0713 or [email protected].

This inaugural Toasting The Bold CA is being held at the Officer's Club at the Presidio, in San Francisco, CA, on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. Individual tickets are $175. The evening highlights include live and silent auctions, a paddle raise for TOMLF's programs, and ends with a champagne toast to honor the U.S. Air Force Rescue community.

The gala features keynote speakers, Todd Robinson, an American screenwriter/director, and Jake Clark, Founder and Creator of the Save A Warrior® program. In his movie, "The Last Full Measure" (2020), Robinson brought public recognition to one of our U.S. Air Force Rescue Heroes, A1C William Hart Pitsenbarger, who sacrificed his life saving 60 others, and the effort to recognize his courage with a posthumous Medal of Honor. Robinson will share highlights of the 20 years it took to bring the movie to the big screen. Together with Clark, they will speak about the challenges of active-duty Military, Veterans, and their families living with the effects of post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression.

All monies raised will go toward TOMLF's programs that provide grants for immediate tragedy assistance, critical support, and scholarships from the families of U.S. Air Force Rescue Service members who are killed or wounded (both visible and invisible wounds) in operational or training missions.

"We feel blessed to have such amazing corporate sponsors, donors, and incredible volunteers across the country who generously support what we do for our Rescue Heroes and families – both at home and abroad," said Terri Wallace, TOMLF Executive Director. "These men and women put everything on the line in support of our nation and our freedoms. We owe them a debt of gratitude."

To learn more, visit www.thatothersmaylive.org

CONTACT: Terri Wallace

[email protected]

SOURCE That Others May Live Foundation