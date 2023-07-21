THAT OTHERS MAY LIVE FOUNDATION AND U.S. AIRFORCE COLONEL (Ret.) KIM CAMPBELL TEAM UP FOR TOASTING THE BOLD COLORADO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the TOASTING THE BOLD Colorado TTB CO 2023 (ejoinme.org) . This evening of honors will be filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice and how the That Others May Live Foundation (TOMLF) continues to toast and honor the U.S. Air Force Rescue men and women who proudly serve in honor of defending America's freedom.

Sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as donation opportunities, are available through August 12. To those interested in attending or donating to the live and silent auction, visit TTB CO 2023 (ejoinme.org) . For more information, contact Terri Wallace at (702) 956-0713 or [email protected].

This year's annual Toasting The Bold CO is being held at AeroColorado, in Englewood, CO on Saturday, August 19, at 6:00 p.m. The evening highlights include live and silent auctions, a paddle raise for TOMLF's programs, and ends with a champagne toast to honor the USAF Rescue community. "As the host sponsor, we hope to motivate others to support the TOMLF," said Kori McClurg, Manager, of AeroColorado, who served as an analyst and flight engineer in the USAF. "This event is a great way to spend time with Air Force Rescue Active Duty and Veterans in a casual setting and gain a better understanding of the ways TOMLF supports them in times of need."

The gala features keynote Kim "KC" Campbell, a retired Air Force Colonel who served in the Air Force for 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. She has flown 1,800 hours in the A-10 Warthog, including more than 100 combat missions protecting troops on the ground in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2003, Kim was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for Heroism after successfully recovering her battle-damaged airplane after an intense close air support mission in Baghdad. The DFC is awarded to pilots who distinguish themselves by single acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Kim is also the author of the best-selling book, Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot's Lessons on Leading with Courage.

Since its inception, TOMLF has strived to make a lasting impact on the lives of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Our mission is to ensure that every child of fallen Air Force Rescue Personnel receives the education they deserve. The foundation provides complete post-secondary education funding to surviving children of fallen Rescue Heroes and merit-based scholarships for children of current and past warriors. In addition to our commitment to the children, we provide grants for immediate tragedy assistance, critical healing support for warfighters' visible and invisible wounds, and for the boosting of morale for those actively serving our country.

"We feel blessed to have such amazing corporate sponsors, donors, and incredible volunteers across the country who generously support what we do for our Rescue Heroes and families – both at home and abroad," said Terri Wallace, TOMLF Executive Director. "These men and women put everything on the line in support of our nation and our freedoms. We owe them a debt of gratitude."

To learn more, visit www.thatothersmaylive.org.

CONTACT: Terri Wallace, [email protected]

SOURCE That Others May Live Foundation