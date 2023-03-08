THAT OTHERS MAY LIVE FOUNDATION AND U.S. NAVY SEAL (Ret.) MIKE SARRAILLE TEAM UP FOR TOASTING THE BOLD D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the inaugural TOASTING THE BOLD DC TTB DC 2023 (ejoinme.org) . This evening of honors will be filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice and how the That Others May Live Foundation (TOMLF) continues to toast and honor the U.S. Air Force Rescue men and women who proudly serve in honor of defending America's freedom.

Sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as donation opportunities, are available through April 7. To those interested in attending or donating to the live and silent auction, visit TTB DC 2023 (ejoinme.org) . For more information, contact Terri Wallace at (702) 956-0713 or [email protected].

The 2nd Annual Toasting The Bold DC is being held at the Army Navy Country Club, in Arlington, VA on Thursday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m. The evening highlights include live and silent auctions, a paddle raise for TOMLF's programs, and ends with a champagne toast to honor the USAF Rescue community.

The gala features keynote Mike Sarraille, U.S. Navy SEAL officer (Ret.) and former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper with 20 years of experience in Special Operations, including the elite Joint Special Operations Command. Mike is the co-author of the best-selling book, The Talent War, How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent, and head of the Men's Journal's Everyday Warrior Initiative. Also, he is the Founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a management consulting, and executive search firm. He is a recognized keynote speaker and thought leader on leadership, leadership development, and living a life of impact through an Everyday Warrior Mindset.

All monies raised will go toward TOMLF's programs that provide grants for immediate tragedy assistance, critical support, and scholarships from the families of U.S. Air Force Rescue Service members who are killed or wounded (both visible and invisible wounds) in operational or training missions.

"We feel blessed to have such amazing corporate sponsors, donors, and incredible volunteers across the country who generously support what we do for our Rescue Heroes and families – both at home and abroad," said Terri Wallace, TOMLF Executive Director. "These men and women put everything on the line in support of our nation and our freedoms. We owe them a debt of gratitude."

To learn more, visit www.thatothersmaylive.org.

CONTACT: Terri Wallace, [email protected]

SOURCE That Others May Live Foundation