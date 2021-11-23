That Startup Show First Show of its Kind in the Metaverse

Premieres on blockchain video streamer ThetaTV

Randi Zuckerberg has 'first interview in the metaverse'

Future of live streaming content

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- That Startup Show, Australia's premiere startup webseries and podcast, released a new season on blockchain video streamer ThetaTV, opening with an interview aboard a 'virtual spaceship' with Randi Zuckerberg on the 'changing story of entrepreneurship', who later tweeted about her 'first interview in the metaverse', further defining what's possible for the future of live streaming in the next iteration of the metaverse.

That Startup Show's first seasons achieved a reach of over 24M+ across multiple platforms seen in over 60 countries, and most recently featured on Amazon Prime Video following its worldwide run on Virgin Airlines. Continuing their commitment to innovative media platforms, the Webby-honored That Startup Show has chosen to release on ThetaTV, a decentralised blockchain platform that allows viewers as well as content creators to earn cryptocurrency.

"When COVID forced our city into the world's strictest lockdown, we had to rethink what it meant to create stories, and how to communicate in a world where our virtual and physical presences are converging. This catalysed the development of our platform, which allows new forms of storymaking and communication in the metaverse. That Startup Show serves as a prototype of what's to come for creators like us," said Chief Creative Officer and cofounder, Ahmed Salama.

That Startup Show's new season is anchored by multi-award-winning STEM journalist and anchor Rae Johnston with renowned Australian author, screenwriter and cultural commentator Benjamin Law, aboard a 'virtual spaceship'. Special guests join the team via a holographic uplink and include: Randi Zuckerberg, CEO and UN Global Entrepreneurship Board member, futurist and 'wonder junkie' Jason Silva; Airwallex cofounder Lucy Lui; the "Godmother of Silicon Valley" Esther Wojcicki; CTO of Slack, Cal Henderson; the "Michael Bay of Business" Cindy Gallop; 2040 film-maker Damon Gameau, acclaimed astrophysicist Kirsten Banks, UX designer woman of influence Melanie Tran, CEO and founder of Culture Amp, Didier Elzinga, and more. They help navigate the complexities of a post pandemic world, with the core questions to answer: will we take the opportunity to imagine a new world that will support our long term survival in harmony with ourselves and our planet?

"That Startup Show evolves with its environment. This season we've delved into post COVID life in a unique virtual world, built from the ground up to show perspective on Earth's challenges, on the brink of the next generation of the metaverse. If there is one thing that recent events have shown, it is the cracks in our systems. With a bit of courage, political will and re-directed resources, it's inspiring to think we can deploy STEM to help create innovative solutions to the significant challenges of this decade. That's what people of Earth are pushing for and that's a whole new kind of ground up leadership we're excited to see emerging as we innovate towards a future which belongs to everyone," said CEO and cofounder, Anna Reeves.

The next season of That Startup Show is released weekly Wednesdays 5PM (PST) / Thursday 12PM (AEDT) on ThetaTV, which also features NASA's space expeditions. That Startup Show is supported by startup agency LaunchVic.

Prior to 2021, the Show was an Official Honoree by the Webby Awards for Best Technology Video, and recognised for its innovative and lively content with an OVA Award for Innovation Award, AMY Awards for Trailblazing in a Creative Field, encouraging diversity in the startup landscape with Victorian Innovation Minister's Diversity Award and Tech Diversity Merit Award nominations and recognition for its leadership through BT Women In Media Awards nominations for Best Tech Journalist for Host (Rae Johnston) and Best Creative Producer (Anna Reeves).

