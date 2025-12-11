Thatch and ADP Simplify Small Business Healthcare with Seamless ICHRA Integration via RUN Powered by ADP

New embedded solution empowers more than 900,000 small businesses to offer flexible, affordable health coverage directly in RUN Powered by ADP® (RUN)

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® (Nasdaq: ADP) announced a new integration with Thatch, an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) platform, now embedded within the RUN Powered by ADP® (RUN) payroll platform. The experience gives small and mid-sized businesses direct access to ICHRA health benefits from within their payroll workflow.

The integration builds on ADP Ventures' April 2025 strategic investment in Thatch, showcasing how ADP accelerates innovation by partnering with startups and embedding their capabilities directly into ADP's software to drive measurable client impact.

"One of the big benefits small businesses have today is the ability to be quick and flexible. Integrating Thatch into RUN gives organizations that power," said Matt Farwell, ADP president, small business, retirement and insurance services. "As the small business landscape continues to change every day, leaders can now offer workers, their most valuable asset, direct access to the benefits that matter most to them."

The Rise of ICHRAs

Rising costs and administrative complexity make traditional group plans challenging for many small and mid-market businesses. ICHRAs offer a durable alternative: employers can set tax-free monthly healthcare allowances that employees can use to purchase individual health, dental, vision, and other plans tailored to their needs.

Thatch and RUN Working Together

With Thatch embedded in RUN, employers can request a quote and enroll in ICHRA benefits through an embedded interface. The integration syncs payroll deductions, automates carrier payments and helps employers stay compliant, and empowers employees to choose their preferred coverage via the tool businesses already use.

Key Benefits of the Thatch–ADP RUN Integration:

Embedded Discovery & Activation: Employers can discover, activate, and manage Thatch's benefits natively within RUN, guided by intelligent recommendations.

Employers can discover, activate, and manage Thatch's benefits natively within RUN, guided by intelligent recommendations. Automated Payroll Sync: Contributions are automatically deducted, helping to reduce manual work, errors, and administrative time.

Contributions are automatically deducted, helping to reduce manual work, errors, and administrative time. Choice & Simplicity for Employees: Through Thatch, workers can then select health, dental, vision, or other plans that fit their needs in one streamlined experience.

"Our integration with ADP represents a major step forward for small business healthcare access and affordability," said Chris Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Thatch. "Payroll is the operating system for most small businesses. By embedding Thatch directly into ADP's platform, small business owners can quickly and easily offer flexible, affordable health benefits without the administrative burden. Together, we're helping small business owners compete for talent by enabling them to offer affordable health."

