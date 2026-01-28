Thatcher & Company Names Todd Irwin Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer

Veteran Communications Leader Brings Deep Technology Expertise and Proven Agency- Scaling Experience to Support Clients Through Firm's Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thatcher & Company today announced the appointment of Todd Irwin as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Headquartered in New York City with an office in Salt Lake City and Silicon Valley, Thatcher & Company supports clients from startups to Fortune 100s, as well as countries, universities, religious institutions and nonprofits in navigating the complexities of reputation, crisis, policy and growth. Based in Silicon Valley, Irwin strengthens the firm's West Coast presence and will report directly to founder and CEO Brad Thatcher. Irwin will be responsible for scaling the firm's operations in ways that ensure clients benefit from consistent senior counsel, cutting edge technology services and durable teams as the firm grows.

Irwin joins Thatcher & Company with more than three decades of experience building and leading high-performing communications organizations, most recently serving for nearly 14 years as Managing Director of Zeno Group's Global Technology Practice and head of Zeno West, overseeing the firm's Silicon Valley and Los Angeles offices. During his tenure, he launched Zeno's Silicon Valley presence from the ground up and grew it into a major hub supporting some of the world's most influential technology companies.

"Todd is a rare combination of strategic thinker, operator and trusted advisor," said Brad Thatcher, Founder and CEO of Thatcher & Company. "As our clients face increasingly complex intersections of reputation, media, technology and societal change, Todd's experience scaling teams and advising technology-driven organizations will help ensure we continue to deliver consistent, senior-level counsel as we grow. I began my career working with Todd in New York City at Coltrin & Associates, where we gained formative experiences representing the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games and 3Com (and its spin out of Palm), among a range of fantastic clients. It's a thrill to reconnect with Todd."

In his role, Irwin will focus on operationalizing Thatcher & Company's growth strategy, strengthening the firm's ability to support clients as their businesses and reputational challenges evolve and expanding its technology and data-informed communications capabilities. His background advising growth-oriented corporate and technology companies closely aligns with Thatcher & Company's work at the intersection of business strategy, public affairs and reputation management.

"Thatcher & Company has built a strong reputation for clear-eyed counsel and trusted relationships with senior leaders," said Irwin. "Thatcher & Company enjoys a truly unique combination of clients across business, technology, higher education, governments, nonprofits and economic development that sets it apart in the industry. My focus is on building the leadership depth, teams and systems that allow clients to thrive with the firm for long-term partnership in the ever-evolving communications and marketing landscape."

Irwin's appointment underscores Thatcher & Company's continued investment in senior leadership designed to enhance client experience and support sustainable growth. Working from Silicon Valley while maintaining close ties to the firm's New York headquarters and Salt Lake City operations, Irwin will also help strengthen the firm's presence on the West Coast and deepen engagement with technology companies, investors and innovation ecosystems. It also complements existing staff resources in Dallas, Raleigh, North Carolina and Los Angeles.

Previous to Zeno Group, Irwin has been the general manager of Edelman's Silicon Valley office, a partner at A&R Partners and led the Silicon Valley office of Coltrin & Associates.

Founded by Brad Thatcher in 2008, Thatcher & Company advises CEOs, boards and management teams on communications strategies that drive outcomes, manage risk and build long-term trust.

About Thatcher & Company

Thatcher & Company is a strategic communications and public relations firm that helps organizations navigate complexity at the intersection of business, policy and reputation. The firm works with CEOs, investors and leadership teams to shape narratives, influence stakeholders and drive growth in an increasingly dynamic global environment. Thatcher & Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.thatcherandco.com.

SOURCE Thatcher+Co.