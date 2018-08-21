That's How Strong My Love Is: A Daughters' Dedication through Art

"That's How Strong My Love Is" is a show that is inspired by the artists' connection to their fathers. Life lessons of perseverance, family commitment, and love of life brilliantly shown through the art created by these resilient and fun-loving women. Come see this unique and original artist combination, all against the backdrop of their father's favorite songs. It is a unique, personal, and intimate opportunity to engage directly with the artists.

This event will be held from 5pm to 9 pm at Fridge DC at 516 1/2 8th Street, SE, Washington DC. Space is limited. Buy your tickets today.

Reserve your spot to experience art that will make you smile, take in music that will leave you feeling good, all while spending time in the company of some hip and fab people.

About Hip and Fab Ventures:

Christine Zmuda is the CEO and Founder of Hip and Fab Ventures. Her vision is spark a #hipandfab women's movement focused on enabling a two-way communications for crowdsourcing and sharing ideas amongst women globally A newly published author, you can find her book "The Misadventures of the Hip and Fabulous" on Amazon and Kindle. There is an accompanying website at hipandfabulous.com and an Instagram channel @hipandfab which persist as destination places to engage. Art Gallery Z is also managed and operated by Hip and Fab Ventures. Follow the Instagram account at @artgallerybyz.

