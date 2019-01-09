That's it.® leads the way with the recent unveiling of new, innovative, non-dairy Probiotic Bars

That's it's Probiotic Fruit Bar revolutionizes the industry by introducing a dairy-free, non-refrigerated, probiotic snack option that contains only 2 ingredients, 100% real fruit, and probiotics. The all-natural fruit acts as a prebiotic, fueling the 2 billion CFUs of active cultures contained in each bar. At only 100-120 calories per bar, this one-of-a-kind snack not only helps restore natural digestion and boosts the immune system but is also a solid source of daily fiber and fruit.

"That's it is committed to our mission to provide healthy options for snacking, and our probiotic bars are the perfect solution for millions of households that have family members who need improved digestion and gut health, and who want an easy way to incorporate healthy snack choices into everyday life," said Lior Lewensztain, Chief Executive Officer. That's it.® Probiotic Fruit Bars are currently available at Amazon and thatsitfruit.com.

About That's it.®

That's it.® has been on a mission since 2012 to make whole fruits and vegetables perfectly snackable. With a goal to provide natural, delicious, clean and satisfying snacks, That's it.® products eliminate the need to stop and think - just eat and go! Letting nature do 99% of the work, it starts with premium, non-GMO fruits, vegetables and fair trade organic dark chocolate. All products - including That's it.® Fruit Bars, That's it.® Veggie Bars, and That's it.® Fruit Truffle Bites - are kosher certified, vegan, gluten-free and allergen-friendly.

That's it.® is available nationwide at your local Starbucks, Target, Whole Foods, and select CVS and Kroger locations, and online on Amazon and thatsitfruit.com .

SOURCE That’s it Nutrition