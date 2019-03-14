THAT'S MY JAZZ, A Short Film by Ben Proudfoot, Has World Premiere at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THAT'S MY JAZZ, a short form documentary by filmmaker Ben Proudfoot and Breakwater Studios , will have its world premiere on April 27th at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The film is part of the documentary programing at the festival, which includes 63 short films.

THAT’S MY JAZZ, a short documentary by filmmaker Ben Proudfoot and Breakwater Studios, will premiere April 27th at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The film is a portrait of Milt Abel II, the son of Kansas City jazz legend Milt Abel Sr. Milt II became head pastry chef at The French Laundry and Per Se, and sous pastry chef at two-Michelin star restaurant Noma. As his career was rising, his father’s was coming to an end. Finding himself at a crossroads, Milt II pushes the button to turn back time

THAT'S MY JAZZ, a 14-minute film, presents an intimate portrait of Milt Abel II, considered one of the best young pastry chefs in the world. The son of Kansas City jazz legend Milt Abel Sr. , Milt II longed to follow in his father's footsteps, but on a different stage. He found his passion in the culinary arts at an early age, working his way up to become head pastry chef at Thomas Keller's The French Laundry and Per Se, and sous pastry chef at Rene Redzepi's two-Michelin star restaurant Noma.

As he was rising to the top of his career, his father's was coming to an end. Realizing his own limitations, and finding himself at a critical crossroads, Milt II pushes the button to turn back time, reflecting on the rise of his star and its intersection with the setting of his father's.

"When I met Milton, and heard his story, the aspect of the sunrise-sunset cross of a child and parent, when one career begins and another winds down, was very compelling and really touched me," said Ben Proudfoot. "Clothe that in the world of jazz and pastry, and the prospect of making this film was irresistible."

"My drive in life has always been to live up to the legacy of my father and his success, both professionally and personally," said Milt Abel II. "THAT'S MY JAZZ captures that message in a beautiful way through sight and sound. I could not be more thrilled, proud, and honored to have Ben tell this story."

THAT'S MY JAZZ will premiere on Saturday, April 27th at Regal Cinemas Battery Park 11 and will have four screenings during the festival, which runs from April 24-May 5. Information on tickets and screenings is available at the Tribeca Film Festival website.

About Ben Proudfoot/Breakwater Studios

Ben Proudfoot, 28, is the creative force behind Breakwater Studios, an award-winning film production company headquartered in the Los Feliz building where Walt Disney started his company in 1923. Proudfoot, once a world champion sleight-of-hand magician and a graduate of USC's School of Cinematic Arts, has a prolific body of work that has received numerous awards including an Emmy for PBS' Montage: Great Film Composers and the Piano. A leader in the short documentary space, Proudfoot has directed and produced over 50 noteworthy short documentaries for some of the world's most admired brands and movie studios. In 2018, Proudfoot's company announced the closing of a Series A round from Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker's MWM, making Breakwater Studios one of the first venture-backed branded content studios.

