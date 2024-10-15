That's Turkey Espresso: Reynolds Presents Its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe Based On An Iconic Cocktail

The brand has unleashed a bold holiday pairing of espresso martini and roasted turkey to show that just about any Thanksgiving recipe works well with the ease of Reynolds Products

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocktail trends come and go, but none have reached a level of cultural ubiquity as the espresso martini. This Thanksgiving, Reynolds is unveiling a daring new take on the iconic drink with an "Espresso Turkey-tini" recipe.

Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini

This new seasonal take on the espresso martini combines the classic flavors of a Thanksgiving turkey with a richly spiced espresso rub incorporating sweet coffee liquor and a decadent dressing that blends oranges, espresso beans and fresh herbs. Complex in taste but easy to prepare thanks to Reynolds Products, this Espresso Turkey-tini recipe promises to be the buzziest feature of any Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gathering.

"No holiday menu plan is complete without the help of Reynolds Wrap," said Emanuel De Luca, senior brand manager for Reynolds Consumer Products. "With the hugely popular espresso martini as our inspiration, we're inviting home cooks to be adventurous in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and learn how Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil can make things fun and easy from prep to cleanup."

No matter your Thanksgiving menu plans, Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil and Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags can help keep your turkey moist and delicious. Check out this Reynolds guide for how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.

Reynolds Wrap ® Heavy Duty Foil is best for those who enjoy cooking a traditional roasted turkey with crispy, baked skin and moist, tender meat without having to baste the turkey during the cooking process. Foil is also great for folks who need to speed up their meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags are best for those who have never made a turkey before or an experienced cook who wants a foolproof way to roast a moist, tender and flavorful turkey with lots of juices for making gravy.

Here's how to make the Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini:

Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini Recipe:

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Bake Time: 3 ½ to 4 hours

Yield: 10 to16 Servings

Ingredients:

- 1, 10 to 16-pound turkey

- Espresso Rub:

½ cup ground espresso ½ cup brown sugar ¼ cup kosher salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1 tablespoon paprika 1 tablespoon black pepper ¼ cup coffee liqueur



- Stuffing:

4 large oranges, quartered with peels on 6 to 8 sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme



- Dressing:

4 to 5 oranges, cut in assorted shapes such as wedges and wheels 6 orange twists, cut from orange peel ½ cup espresso beans 6 to 8 sprigs of assorted fresh herbs, such as sage, rosemary and thyme



Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Mix together espresso, sugar, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper.

LINE a roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap ® Heavy Duty Foil.

Heavy Duty Foil. REMOVE neck and giblets from turkey, rinse and pat dry. Place turkey lengthwise in center of foil sheet to cook. Tie legs and stuff turkey with oranges and herbs.

BRUSH turkey with coffee liqueur. Then coat turkey with espresso rub.

COOK in foil tent or Turkey Oven Bag. Option 1: MAKE a foil tent by placing a sheet of foil over the turkey, leaving 1 inch between the top of the turkey and the foil tent for heat circulation. Crimp foil onto long sides of pan. Option 2: PLACE the turkey in the Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag and tie a knot on the top. Make a few half inch cuts toward the top of the bag near the knot.

ROAST turkey until meat thermometer reads 165°F across each section of the turkey, without touching the thermometer to bone, about 3 ½ to 4 hours for a 14 lb. turkey. Remove from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove and discard foil or Turkey Oven Bag.

TRANSFER turkey to a serving dish. Place a single orange wheel adorned with three espresso beans on top of the turkey. Garnish the base with oranges, orange twists, herbs and espresso beans.

Recipe notes:

- Learn how to use Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags to make the recipe even juicier and make the clean up a breeze.

- Dressing quantities may vary depending on the size of your turkey and serving platter.

- This recipe only calls for the preparation of a martini rub. To participate in the consumption or purchase of alcohol, you must be 21 and over.

For additional information visit reynoldsbrands.com and follow @reynoldsbrands on your favorite social media platform for more on the Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds and Hefty brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup and storage solutions. For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

