THAW LAUNCHES MI-WATER PROGRAM TO HELP MICHIGANDERS MAINTAIN WATER SERVICES

News provided by

THAW

23 May, 2023, 08:10 ET

DETROIT, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) today announced a new program for Michigan residents: MI-Water.  The program, Water Assistance Through Efficiency and Repairs, supports healthy housing for financially insecure Michigan residents by maintaining water services.

The program is funded by a Michigan State Housing Development Authority grant using funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury American Rescue Plan to assist those adversely affected by COVID. 

"THAW has worked for 38 years to help keep families safe and warm through utility assistance," said Saunteel Jenkins, THAW CEO. "Water is essential to keep people healthy and we want to make sure no one is left in a home without it.  This program will help stabilize and empower Michiganders through bill payment assistance, and by providing services that increase water conservation, energy efficiency and reduces the cost for families. We are so grateful to Governor Whitmer, Speaker Tate and the State Legislature for their generous support that made this program possible."

"MI-Water ensures that low-income families will continue to have access to the most basic resource:  fresh and clean water," said Speaker Joe Tate. "I commend MSHDA and THAW for using these funds for this important program."

The statewide program has four components:

  • Water bill payments for residential customers in Michigan who have a past due water bill, up to $2500 per household;
  • Water conservation including a home water conservation audit, conservation education and training, and water efficiency supplies;
  • Remediation, including minor plumbing repairs designed to reduce water consumption (in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties only); and
  • Supportive services, including case management services and internal and external linkages to resources.

To qualify, Michigan residents must have an income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, proof that they are responsible for paying the water bill, and a past-due water bill.

For details about MI-Water, visit www.thawfund.org or telephone THAW at 1-800-866-8429.

About The Heat and Warmth Fund
The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) is stabilizing and empowering Michigan families, keeping them healthy, safe and warm.  THAW, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides utility assistance to low-income residents throughout Michigan, including natural gas, deliverable fuels, electricity and water. THAW also provides energy efficiency and supportive services. Since its inception in 1985, THAW has distributed over $230 million in assistance to more than 308,000 Michigan households. For more information, visit thawfund.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

SOURCE THAW

