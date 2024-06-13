Thayer Leadership Recognized as Top 40 Leadership Company for Eight Consecutive Years

WEST POINT, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Leadership, a premier global leader in leadership development, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 40 Leadership Companies for the eighth consecutive year on the prestigious Training Industry Watch List. This accolade underscores Thayer Leadership's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in leadership training and development.

The Training Industry Watch List highlights the most prominent companies in the leadership training sector, evaluating organizations based on a variety of criteria, including thought leadership, scope and quality of programs, and the ability to innovate and meet client needs.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized once again by Training Industry," said Dan Rice, Co-President of Thayer Leadership. "This award is a testament to our team's unwavering pursuit of excellence and passion for continuous improvement, and the impactful programs we deliver to our clients. We remain committed to developing leaders equipped to face today's challenges and tomorrow's dynamic business environment."

As a learning partner to organizations and leaders across industries and geographies, Thayer Leadership's customized approach leads to transformational change at the individual, team, and enterprise levels. Their leadership journeys are renowned for the unique immersive and experiential approach, drawing on the rich heritage and proven, values-based leadership principles of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army. Programs are delivered by world-renowned faculty who have long-standing military experience, deep academic expertise, and who have lived the leadership principles they teach. The company's transformative solutions have helped more than 760 organizations cultivate leaders who drive performance and foster a culture of excellence.

About Thayer Leadership:

Thayer Leadership, inspired by the timeless values of the United States Military Academy at West Point, offers world-class leadership development programs that empower individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential. With a focus on experiential learning, Thayer Leadership blends academic rigor with real-world application to build leaders of character and impact.

For more information about Thayer Leadership and its programs, please visit [www.thayerleadership.com](http://www.thayerleadership.com).

