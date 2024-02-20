Thayer Scale Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Andy Forrester to Lead the Company's Global Selling and Service Efforts

PEMBROKE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Scale, a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing and feeding of bulk materials, announced that Andy Forrester joined the company as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He will drive the continued expansion of Thayer Scale's direct and indirect sales channels both in existing markets and in new markets and geographic regions. In addition, Forrester will work to strengthen the company's relationships with existing customers in the Food, Chemical and Energy markets by aligning the company's equipment sales, aftermarket sales and service activities. The role will be based out of the company's headquarters facility in Pembroke, Mass.

"Andy will help Thayer Scale maximize recent investments in engineering and manufacturing," said David Hyer, President. Post this Andy Forrester, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Thayer Scale

Forrester has an impressive background in Sales and Marketing. Prior to serving in his role at Thayer Scale, he was the VP of Sales and Marketing at Spiroflow Systems, where he led the company's powder handling and dry solids processing equipment sales team. He also served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Kice Industries, an engineering and manufacturing company with a focus on dry bulk material handling and dust control solutions. Earlier in his career, Forrester assumed numerous marketing and sales positions at Hilti Corporation with an emphasis on the Energy and Industry segments.

"We look forward to having Andy join Thayer Scale. Andy starts his role with us at an important time for the company. He will help us build upon the significant investments made in engineering and manufacturing over the last three years, all aimed at improving our ability to engineer and manufacture high accuracy, high reliability weighing solutions," said David Hyer, President of Thayer Scale.

Thayer Scale provides engineered solutions for the food, energy and building products, and chemical and industrial industries. The company's unyielding focus on product line specialization enables Thayer Scale to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale's customers—many of whom produce end-products for the world's leading brands—consider Thayer Scale a trusted partner in their manufacturing efforts and its weighing and conveying equipment are essential to the specific industries and companies it serves.

"I am excited to be joining the outstanding team at Thayer Scale and for the opportunity to continue my journey with such a respected leader in our industry. It is fantastic to see the customer-centric attitudes, passion for innovation, and spirit of collaboration displayed by the team. I am thrilled to be a part of Thayer Scale's next 75 years!" said Andy Forrester, VP of Sales and Marketing at Thayer Scale.

About Thayer Scale

Thayer Scale, celebrating its 75th year in business, is headquartered in Pembroke, Mass. It is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. The company has provided engineered solutions for the Food, Energy and Building Products, and Chemical and Industrial sectors for seventy-five years. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and "Built to Survive." The company's customers produce end-products for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit the website at www.thayerscale.com.

Media Contact:

Amelia Burkhart

[email protected]

www.bbrand.agency

978-968-0464

SOURCE Thayer Scale