Thayer Ventures Announces Katherine Grass as Venture Partner, Expanding its Global Focus in Travel and Transportation

"We are very pleased to welcome Katherine Grass," said Chris Hemmeter, Managing Director. "Katherine brings a unique track record, which includes growing a global investment fund, creating a robust partner network and working with strategic investors to create value. She will help us aggressively expand Thayer Ventures' footprint globally, as we identify investment opportunities and partners in the rich and fast-changing travel and transportation spaces."

Grass has more than twenty years in technology, helping companies view, formulate and drive investment and innovation. She served most recently as Global Head of Innovation and Ventures at Amadeus Group, where she created the innovation division, including Amadeus Ventures, an Open API program and a trends and research unit focusing on the latest trends impacting travel.

Grass said, "I'm delighted to join Thayer Ventures to help investors profit from the huge opportunity in travel and transportation, which are among the most exciting industries worldwide. There are huge opportunities outside North America, as cities such as London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid and Paris nurture dynamic start up ecosystems. Already investing from its third fund, Thayer Ventures has the potential to identify and leverage best of breed travel and transportation start up companies around the world, combining its track record of success in North America with a keen eye for the kinds of innovation that are likely to drive investor returns. I look forward to joining the Thayer Ventures team and making an immediate impact."

From hotels to airlines, entertainment and alternative lodging to ride sharing, travel and transportation are already experiencing seismic change, which promises to increase and accelerate even further in the next decade. In line with its sole focus on travel and transportation innovation, Thayer Ventures leverages a uniquely deep Industry Advisory Network of decision makers and strategic limited partners to help capture proprietary deal flow, offer portfolio companies unmatched tactical and strategic value, and drive partner returns. In addition to Strategic Industry investors, Thayer Ventures funds include traditional institutional investors and Family Offices.

Thayer Ventures is the only venture capital firm specifically focused on the travel and transportation industries. Since its founding in 2009 as Quest Hospitality Ventures, the firm has partnered with entrepreneurs to create, develop and build technology companies that will revolutionize the hospitality industry. Based in San Francisco, Thayer Ventures currently supports some of the world's leading travel technology companies, including Duetto, ADARA, TripBam, Liftopia, Sonder, and ID90T. Additional information is available on the company's website: www.thayerventures.com

