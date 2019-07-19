ThayerMahan and Kraken Team Up on NOAA Op

NORFOLK, Va., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members from ThayerMahan and Kraken Robotics are conducting joint operations onboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer from 18 to 24 July, demonstrating the SeaScout system with the KATFISH-180 actively stabilized towbody and synthetic aperture sonar payload. Imagery and bathymetric data will be streamed to ThayerMahan's shore-based operations center located in Groton, CT enabling real-time viewing and analysis of survey returns. Targets will focus on the U.S. northeast continental shelf and range from areas with limited bathymetric coverage, Underwater Cultural Heritage sites (UCH), and sites that were identified in the 2013 NOAA report, "Risk Assessment for Potentially Polluting Wrecks in U.S. Waters."

ThayerMahan Employees Steven Link and Welles Sakmar with the KATFISH-180 Aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer

SeaScout Team Lead Steven Link said:

"This particular mission presents an exciting opportunity for our team. Using our ultra-high-resolution survey capabilities to actively contribute to the national ocean exploration mission is extremely rewarding."

This is the 4th mission of the year for the Okeanos Explorer, which will depart from Norfolk, VA and conclude in Davisville, RI. This partnership between private industry and the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER) is critical in further developing innovations in exploration tools.

To learn more about the ship and the mission, visit: https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/technology/development-partnerships/ex1904/welcome.html

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan is a Groton, CT based marine autonomy company specializing in providing custom-tailored autonomous solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers. ThayerMahan provides unique Search-As-A-Service maritime domain awareness solutions using a myriad of integrated sensors and platforms directed from its state-of-the-art operations center.

Contact:

Richard Hine, COO

ThayerMahan

Phone: (860) 937-6622

rhine@thayermahan.com

https://www.thayermahan.com

SOURCE ThayerMahan

Related Links

http://www.thayermahan.com/

