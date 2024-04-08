ThayerMahan and Ocius Announce Collaboration and Demonstration at AUSVI XPONENTIAL off San Diego April 23-25

GROTON, Conn. and RANDWICK, Australia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American maritime technology firm ThayerMahan, Inc. and Australian autonomous uncrewed vessel developer Ocius Technology Ltd announce they will collaborate to demonstrate a powerful new capability at the AUSVI XPONENTIAL event 23 to 25 April off San Diego.

The collaboration places ThayerMahan's Outpost system of acoustic sensors and digital signal processing aboard Ocius' Bluebottle Unmanned Surface Vessel.  It leverages ThayerMahan's expertise in deploying sophisticated low power acoustic sensors and advanced, AI-enabled acoustic processing with Ocius' expertise in providing rugged, long-dwell autonomous vehicles that harvest wind, solar, and wave energy to drive a hull derived from Australia's world-class sailboat racing designs. 

ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor stated, "The speed, maneuverability, and seakeeping characteristics of the Bluebottle USV will allow us to maximize the performance of our sensors."

Ocius CEO Robert Dane noted, "Ocius USV expertise and ThayerMahan sensing expertise are a winning combination.  We look forward to working together off San Diego at the AUSVI XPONENTIAL event April 23-25."

ThayerMahan Ocean Technologies                                           Ocius Technology Ltd
Press and Media:                                                                           Ian Milliner
Dr. Kevin Lopes,                                                                             Ocius Business Development Manager
VP, Marketing                                                                                 Ocius Technology Ltd
+1 860 287 3563                                                                             M +61 419 045 072
[email protected]                                                         E: [email protected]

Demonstration:
Mike Varney
VP, Business Operations and Strategy
+1 253.324 2461
[email protected]

