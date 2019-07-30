ThayerMahan Completes Seabed Survey Operations aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer

The SeaScout system, with the KATFISH-180 actively stabilized towbody and synthetic aperture sonar payload, produced imagery and bathymetric data which was streamed to ThayerMahan's shore-based operations center located in Groton, CT enabling real-time viewing and analysis of survey returns. Additionally, the SeaScout system was remotely operated from ThayerMahan's Groton HQ.

ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor stated:

"ThayerMahan was thrilled at the opportunity to go to sea aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. Our SeaScout system performed well and provided high definition imagery of archeological sites. We were very impressed by the Okeanos Explorer's crew and their ability to integrate new technology. We think we can help NOAA and others conduct precise exploration at a speed that will have a big impact on the future of ocean science. "

To learn more about the ship and the mission, visit: https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/technology/development-partnerships/ex1904/welcome.html

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan is a Groton, CT based marine autonomy company specializing in providing custom-tailored autonomous solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers. ThayerMahan provides unique Search-As-A-Service maritime domain awareness solutions using a myriad of integrated sensors and platforms directed from its state-of-the-art operations center.

Contact:

Richard Hine, COO

ThayerMahan

Phone: (860) 937-6622

rhine@thayermahan.com

https://www.thayermahan.com

