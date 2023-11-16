ThayerMahan, Saab Australia partner to fortify Asia-Pacific undersea security

ThayerMahan

16 Nov, 2023, 14:40 ET

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, a global leader in autonomous maritime and undersea surveillance engineering and operations, has partnered with Saab Australia to explore opportunities to strengthen Australia's sovereign undersea warfare capabilities.

Saab Australia Managing Director, Andy Keough CSC, said the demand for undersea surveillance systems in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region had grown significantly in recent years.

"The partnership brings together Saab's sovereign system integration expertise and autonomous maritime capabilities with ThayerMahan's world-leading autonomous underwater surveillance technology," Keough said. "This is an exciting partnership that will accelerate the integration of proven robotic and autonomous systems with surveillance capabilities that enable persistent underwater surveillance to protect Australia's seas, underwater assets and borders."

ThayerMahan designs, manufactures and operates scalable long-dwell systems that autonomously detect, classify and report acoustic data in the world's most strategically significant maritime areas.

Their real-time remote sensing technology, application of AI to underwater acoustics, and operational experience enable situational awareness for the defense and the sustainable protection of the ocean.

ThayerMahan's maritime and undersea domain expertise includes experienced former US Navy submarine commanders, sonar operators, mine warfare specialists, and professional acoustics and software engineers with deep experience in operations, modelling environments, and developing solutions to meet customer requirements.

"Our partnership with Saab reflects our mutual interest in providing innovative, relevant, and cost-effective solutions to support maritime and undersea capabilities," said ThayerMahan Chairman and CEO, Michael Connor. "We are pleased to be partnering with Saab to contribute to Australia's maritime and undersea security capabilities."

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering, and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington and New Bedford, MA, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at [email protected].

About Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

